Qualcomm potential acquisition of Intel could raise antitrust concerns globally
Qualcomm's potential buyout of Intel could raise antitrust scrutiny globally as it would unite two crucial chip firms in what would be the sector's biggest ever deal, creating a behemoth with a strong share of the smartphone, personal computer and server markets.
Qualcomm-Intel deal | Image: Qualcomm, Intel
09:49 IST, September 24th 2024