Reliance and Meta to Build 168MW AI Data Centre in Gujarat, Marking Tech Giant's First India Facility

Reliance Industries and Meta have announced a partnership to develop an AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, marking the social media giant's first built-to-suit data centre project in India and underscoring the country's growing importance in the global AI infrastructure landscape.

Under the agreement, Reliance will develop a 168MW facility that is expected to be delivered within two years, with provisions for future expansion. Meta will lease capacity from the data centre to support its global infrastructure and AI computing requirements.

The project also deepens the long-standing partnership between the two companies, which already collaborate across connectivity and digital services, while positioning India as an increasingly attractive destination for hyperscale AI infrastructure investments.

Reliance to Offer End-to-End Data Centre Services

As part of the partnership, Reliance will provide end-to-end services spanning the design, construction and operation of the facility, including utility management, renewable power supply, network connectivity and managed services. The company said the arrangement positions it as a single-window provider for hyperscale AI infrastructure in India.

Advertisement

The Jamnagar location has been chosen for its access to renewable energy resources, water availability, proximity to submarine cable landing stations on India's western coast and connectivity through Jio's fibre network. According to the companies, the facility will run on renewable energy and use desalinated seawater for cooling.

AI Infrastructure Becomes India's Next Big Opportunity

The announcement comes amid a growing push to establish India as a global AI infrastructure hub, with both government policy and private investment increasingly focused on data centres and computing capacity.

Advertisement

Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani described the partnership as a transformative moment for India's digital infrastructure, saying the project demonstrates the country's readiness to play a leading role in the global AI revolution. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company was proud to work with Reliance on its first AI-enabled data centre in India and that the facility would help scale Meta's AI infrastructure globally while deepening its long-term investment in the country.