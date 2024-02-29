English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

Salesforce misses annual revenue estimates, new dividend announced

Salesforce anticipates full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $37.7 billion to $38 billion, falling short of analysts' projections of $38.62 billion.

Business Desk
Salesforce
Salesforce.com | Image:Salesforce
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Salesforce stock buyback: Salesforce has announced an expansion of its stock buyback program by $10 billion and the initiation of a new dividend. However, its shares experienced a decline of approximately 2 per cent in after-hours trading following the release of an annual revenue forecast that fell below expectations.

The company's cautious outlook suggests a potential deceleration in cloud and technology spending as clients contend with higher interest rates and increasing inflation, prompting them to exercise restraint on expenditures. Salesforce anticipates full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $37.7 billion to $38 billion, falling short of analysts' projections of $38.62 billion, according to LSEG data.

Advertisement

Concerns about an economic slowdown led Salesforce to reduce its workforce by approximately 700 employees, constituting around 1 per cent of its global staff, last month, contributing to the wave of layoffs across the technology and media sectors.

Commenting on the lower growth forecast, Gil Luria, an analyst at DA Davidson, remarked, "Salesforce is guiding for only 8-9 per cent growth (for the full year), which moves it out of the high growth category. In order to make up for that, it is introducing a dividend, which is appropriate for the lower level of growth."

Advertisement

In addition to Salesforce, cloud data analytics company Snowflake also forecasted first-quarter revenue below estimates, further exacerbating concerns within the cloud sector amidst uncertainty this year.

Despite the subdued outlook, Salesforce exceeded fourth-quarter revenue and profit estimates, benefiting from increased cloud spending, aligning with the performance of other cloud giants such as Amazon.com and Microsoft.

Advertisement

For the quarter ended January 31, the company reported revenue of $9.29 billion, surpassing analysts' estimates of $9.22 billion. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share stood at $2.29, compared to estimates of $2.26 per share.

In early 2023, Salesforce attracted the attention of activist investors seeking changes, resulting in cost reductions, expanded share buybacks, and the dismantling of the mergers and acquisition committee. Salesforce anticipates adjusted profits for the full year to range between $9.68 and $9.76 per share, surpassing estimates of $9.57 per share.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

26 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

28 minutes ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

32 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

33 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

34 minutes ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

12 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

13 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

13 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

17 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

21 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

21 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Transnistria's Plea to Moscow Raises Alarms Over Moldovan Sovereignty

    World9 minutes ago

  2. 'If players like Hardik..': BCCI questioned for double standards

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Biker Thrown Into Air Upto 10-Ft High After Head-On Collision With Car

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Salesforce misses annual revenue estimates, new dividend announced

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  5. 90 percent of Himalayan Region at Risk of Year-Long Drought

    Science16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo