Samsung Galaxy A27 5G Unveiled With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, AI Features

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A27 5G, expanding its popular Galaxy A series with a smartphone that brings a refreshed design, upgraded performance, and a broader suite of AI-powered features to the mid-range segment.

Building on last year's Galaxy A26 5G, the new Galaxy A27 5G introduces an Infinity-O display for a cleaner viewing experience, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, a new 12MP selfie camera, and Samsung's latest "Awesome Intelligence" features.

Infinity-O Display Makes Its Debut

One of the most noticeable changes is on the front. The Galaxy A27 5G sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung has replaced the previous waterdrop-style notch with an Infinity-O punch-hole camera, reducing visual distractions while offering a more modern design. The handset also measures just 7.8mm thick, making it slimmer than its predecessor.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Powers the Upgrade

Under the hood, Samsung has switched to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset built on a 4nm process. According to the company, the processor delivers faster everyday performance, improved multitasking, and smoother graphics for gaming and streaming. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, with support for microSD cards up to 2TB. The Galaxy A27 5G also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

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Samsung Brings More AI Features

Samsung is also expanding its AI experience on the Galaxy A27 5G. The device includes an upgraded version of Circle to Search with Google that can now recognise multiple objects in a single image. Users can also virtually try on outfits directly from search results.

Object Eraser has been improved to deliver cleaner edits, while Voice Transcription can now translate recordings into 22 languages as it transcribes them. The phone supports multiple AI assistants, including Google Gemini and Perplexity. Samsung has also integrated Bixby more deeply into the device, allowing users to control settings and perform tasks using natural language commands.

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Cameras and Software

For photography, the Galaxy A27 5G features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, Samsung has upgraded the selfie camera to a new 12MP sensor designed to capture more natural-looking photos in different lighting conditions.

The smartphone ships with Android 16 running One UI 8.5 and comes with Samsung Knox Vault for hardware-backed security. Samsung is promising up to six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, extending support well into the next decade.

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