Samsung smart ring: In Samsung's annual Unpacked event, the company briefly acknowledged the development of a Galaxy-branded smart ring, which appears pretty much similar to the Oura Ring. While the primary focus of the event centred around the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, featuring the S24 Ultra with a flat display and titanium frame, this announcement about the Galaxy Ring added an unexpected element to the showcase.

Details about the Galaxy Ring remain scarce, leaving much to speculation. According to the media reports, the smart ring will seamlessly integrate with Samsung Health for comprehensive health data tracking. The announcement follows earlier hints in July when it was revealed that Samsung had chosen the Japanese manufacturer Meiko to supply components for the smart ring, building on the established collaboration between Samsung and Meiko in the Galaxy S23 series.

Despite the official confirmation, Samsung provided minimal information about the Galaxy Ring, including no specifics about the device or a potential release timeframe. The visual representation of the ring shared a resemblance to the Oura Ring, known for its thick design with a cluster of three nubs, likely housing various health sensors.