Should You Buy Galaxy Z Fold 7 Since Samsung's New Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Costs ₹2 Lakh?

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is officially here, bringing the company's Ultra branding to its foldable lineup for the first time. It is also Samsung's most expensive smartphone yet, starting at ₹1,99,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant and going all the way up to ₹2,59,999 for the 16GB/1TB version.

That pricing inevitably raises another question: should you simply buy last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 instead?

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched in India at ₹1,74,999 for the 12GB/256GB version, while the 12GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB variants were priced at ₹1,86,999 and ₹2,16,999, respectively. Buyers can currently also get a ₹7,000 bank offer on eligible cards, making the older foldable potentially more attractive for those who do not necessarily need Samsung's latest hardware.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Is Still a Proper Flagship

The biggest argument in favour of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is that its hardware has hardly become obsolete overnight, despite the annual smartphone-launch machinery desperately wanting everyone to believe otherwise.

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The Fold 7 already features an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 6.5-inch cover display. It also comes with a 200MP primary camera, one of the headline features Samsung is highlighting on the new Fold 8 Ultra.

The Fold 7 also has a 4,400mAh battery and was Samsung's thinnest and lightest Fold at launch. It therefore continues to offer much of the core experience buyers expect from a premium book-style foldable, including a large inner display, flagship cameras and Galaxy AI features.

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Samsung's new foldables are here. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Where Does the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Get Better?

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra does bring meaningful improvements. It has an 8-inch main display and a 6.5-inch cover screen but measures just 4.1mm when unfolded. The battery capacity has increased to 5,000mAh, while 45W charging is another welcome upgrade.

Its camera system pairs the 200MP primary sensor with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. Samsung has also introduced its latest foldable engineering and AI features with the new generation.

The question is whether those improvements justify paying ₹1,99,999 for the base model, especially when the Fold 7 can be purchased with additional bank discounts.

So, Should You Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

For buyers who simply want Samsung's premium foldable experience, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 remains a compelling alternative. Its 8-inch inner display and 200MP camera mean it retains two of the biggest hardware attractions of the newer Ultra model, while the ₹7,000 bank offer further improves the value proposition.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra makes more sense for buyers who want the absolute best foldable Samsung currently offers, particularly for its larger battery, improved charging, upgraded secondary cameras and newer design.

There is also a third option. Samsung's regular Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at ₹1,79,999, putting its official price only ₹5,000 above the Fold 7's original starting price. Samsung is currently offering a ₹10,000 upgrade benefit or ₹9,000 bank/UPI cashback on pre-orders for the Fold 8, which could significantly narrow the effective price difference.