Sony to Discontinue Physical Discs for New PlayStation Releases After GTA VI Shifts Online

Sony said on Wednesday it will stop producing physical discs for all new games released on PlayStation ​consoles from January 2028, marking a full shift to ‌digital distribution as consumer purchases continue to move online. The announcement comes days after Rockstar Games said there won't be a physical disc for its high-stakes Grand Theft Auto 6, set for a worldwide release in November.

Digital downloads accounted for about 80% of Sony's full-game software sales in fiscal ​2025, according to the company, reflecting a years-long ​shift toward digital game purchases.

The Japanese entertainment and technology ⁠company said new PlayStation titles released from January ​2028 will be sold through the PlayStation Store and by ​retailers in digital formats only.

The change will not apply to games released, or already scheduled for disc release, before that date.

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Separately, Sony ​said it would begin shutting down the PlayStation Store ​on its legacy PS3 and PS Vita devices, starting with select ‌markets ⁠this year and expanding globally in 2027.

The 15- to 20-year-old consoles can no longer support the secure payment systems used by the modern PlayStation Network, the company said.

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Once ​the stores close, ​users will ⁠no longer be able to purchase new content, although previously purchased games and content ​will remain available for download for the ​foreseeable future.