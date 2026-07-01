Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Tech News /
  • Sony to Discontinue Physical Discs for New PlayStation Releases After GTA VI Shifts Online

Sony to Discontinue Physical Discs for New PlayStation Releases After GTA VI Shifts Online

The Japanese entertainment and technology ⁠company said new PlayStation titles released from January ​2028 will be sold through the PlayStation Store and by ​retailers in digital formats only.

Thomson Reuters
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
sony
Sony is moving away from physical discs for future PlayStation games. | Image: Reuters

Sony said on Wednesday it will stop producing physical discs for all new games released on PlayStation ​consoles from January 2028, marking a full shift to ‌digital distribution as consumer purchases continue to move online. The announcement comes days after Rockstar Games said there won't be a physical disc for its high-stakes Grand Theft Auto 6, set for a worldwide release in November.

Digital downloads accounted for about 80% of Sony's full-game software sales in fiscal ​2025, according to the company, reflecting a years-long ​shift toward digital game purchases.

The Japanese entertainment and technology ⁠company said new PlayStation titles released from January ​2028 will be sold through the PlayStation Store and by ​retailers in digital formats only.

The change will not apply to games released, or already scheduled for disc release, before that date.

Advertisement

Separately, Sony ​said it would begin shutting down the PlayStation Store ​on its legacy PS3 and PS Vita devices, starting with select ‌markets ⁠this year and expanding globally in 2027.

The 15- to 20-year-old consoles can no longer support the secure payment systems used by the modern PlayStation Network, the company said.

Advertisement

Once ​the stores close, ​users will ⁠no longer be able to purchase new content, although previously purchased games and content ​will remain available for download for the ​foreseeable future.

The ⁠PS3 store will close in Mexico, Honduras and Nicaragua from August, followed by additional Latin American and Middle Eastern ⁠markets ​later in the year. The PS3 ​and PS Vita stores will close in all remaining markets in July ​2027.

Published By:
 Shubham Verma
Published On:
AlsoRead
Also Read
Instagram Gets Spin View, Multi-Cam View, Meta Glasses Support for Creators
Lenovo Launches LOQ Gaming Monitors, Tab Plus Gen 2 in India; Prices Start at ₹9,799
Government Asks WhatsApp Not to Roll Out Username Feature in India, Initiates Scrutiny