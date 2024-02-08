English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

Stellantis launches virtual cockpit in collaboration with Amazon Cloud and BlackBerry

The partnership initiated in 2022, Stellantis uses Amazon Web Services (AWS) to facilitate the creation of realistic virtual versions of automotive controls.

Business Desk
Stellantis
Stellantis | Image:Stellantis
Stellantis virtual cockpit: Stellantis, the world's third-largest automaker by sales, has unveiled a ‘virtual cockpit’ technology developed in collaboration with Amazon's computing capabilities and BlackBerry’s expertise. This platform allows Stellantis to accelerate the design and testing of new car controls and systems, reducing development time from months to as little as 24 hours in certain instances.

Through this partnership initiated in 2022, Stellantis uses Amazon Web Services (AWS) to facilitate the creation of realistic virtual versions of automotive controls and systems. These simulations emulate real-world functionalities without necessitating alterations to the core software. 

Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis' Chief Software Officer, underlined the transformative impact of this technology on enhancing responsiveness to customer needs and streamlining development cycles across the automotive industry.

Intensified competition 

The swift evolution in vehicle development methodologies comes amid intensified competition from nimble Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. These companies demonstrate agility in launching new models and pioneering advanced in-vehicle infotainment systems, effectively transforming vehicles into integrated smart devices.

Using tools developed by BlackBerry, Stellantis showcases the virtual platform's capability to emulate on-cloud systems with minimal discrepancies compared to traditional hardware configurations. 

Moreover, Stellantis highlights the virtual cockpit's ability to expedite customer feedback mechanisms, enabling real-time modifications to enhance the driving experience continually. 

(With Reuters inputs)

Published January 9th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

