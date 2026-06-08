Stuffcool Launches Numen 45, Numen 45 Pro GaN Chargers That Can Charge 50% iPhone Battery In 20 Minutes

Stuffcool has expanded its charging portfolio in India with the launch of the Numen 45 and Numen 45 Pro, two compact 45W GaN chargers that the company claims are designed to offer flagship-grade charging speeds in a travel-friendly form factor.

The highlight of the new lineup is support for Adjustable Voltage Supply (AVS), a charging standard introduced as part of the USB Power Delivery 3.1 specification. Stuffcool claims the Numen 45 is India's first AVS-compatible GaN charger, making it compatible with the latest iPhones and future-ready for upcoming models expected to support the technology.

According to the company, the charger can power compatible iPhones up to 50% in 20 minutes. It also supports Samsung's Super Fast Charging 2.0 standard and delivers up to 45W PD PPS charging for Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Google Pixel devices, and laptops such as the MacBook Air.

Compact Design, Dual-Port Option

The Numen 45 features a single USB Type-C port and weighs 110g. Stuffcool says it measures 6 x 3.85 x 3.18cm, making it one of the smallest chargers in its category. The package also includes a 100W Type-C to Type-C cable with an e-Marker chip.

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For users looking to charge multiple devices simultaneously, the company has introduced the Numen 45 Pro. The charger features two USB Type-C ports and can deliver the full 45W output through either port when used individually. When both ports are in use, power is split into a 25W + 20W configuration.

Safety Features and Availability

Both chargers are equipped with protection mechanisms against over-voltage, overheating, over-current, and short circuits.

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