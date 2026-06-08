Infinix SMART 20 Launched in India With Offline Calling Feature, Starts at ₹12,499

Infinix has launched the SMART 20 in India, a new budget smartphone that brings an unusual feature rarely seen in this segment: the ability to make calls and share messages without cellular network coverage.

The company says the SMART 20 supports "Ultra Link", a feature that enables offline communication between compatible devices over a distance of up to 1 kilometre. Users can make calls, send messages, share voice notes and transfer images even when there is no mobile network available.

Apart from the connectivity feature, the smartphone packs a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 700 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by MediaTek's Helio G81 Ultimate chipset and comes with up to 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Infinix is also positioning the SMART 20 as a durable smartphone. The company claims the device offers IP64-rated dust and water resistance, has undergone more than 25,000 drop tests, and can survive drops from heights of up to 1.5 metres. The phone also supports touch input even with wet or oily fingers.

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The handset features a 5,200mAh battery with 15W charging support and 5W reverse wired charging. On the software side, it runs XOS 16 based on Android 16 and includes Infinix's Folax voice assistant, which can be accessed through a long press of the power button. The assistant can perform tasks such as document scanning, call initiation, song identification and scheduling.

For photography, the SMART 20 gets an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, along with software features such as Super Night Mode, Dual View Video and Document Scanning.

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