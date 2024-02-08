Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

TSMC’s year-on-year revenue remains flat

The reported revenue exceeded TSMC's anticipations, which had previously forecasted a fourth-quarter revenue ranging between $18.8 billion and $19.6 billion.

Business Desk
Semiconductors
Semiconductors | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

TSMCs’s YoY revenue: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the preeminent contract chip manufacturer globally, reported revenue that remained relatively unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the corresponding period in the prior year. Nevertheless, the figures surpassed both the company's internal projections and broader market forecasts.

TSMC's revenue for the concluding quarter of last year stood at T$625.5 billion (equivalent to $20.10 billion), according to Reuters. This marked a marginal increase from the $19.93 billion recorded in the same quarter of the preceding year. 

Advertisement

Beats expectations

The reported revenue exceeded TSMC's anticipations, which had previously forecasted a fourth-quarter revenue ranging between $18.8 billion and $19.6 billion. Moreover, the performance eclipsed the LSEG SmartEstimate, derived from insights provided by 21 analysts, which had projected revenue at T$617.1 billion.

Advertisement

It is worth noting that SmartEstimates employ a weighted methodology, prioritising forecasts from analysts with a track record of consistent accuracy.

Delving into the monthly performance, TSMC disclosed that its revenue for December experienced a decline of 8.4 per cent year-on-year, amounting to T$176.3 billion. This figure also represented a month-on-month contraction of 14.4 per cent.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. China's consumer prices dip 0.8% annually, factory deflation persists

    Business News24 minutes ago

  2. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News30 minutes ago

  3. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. US Drone Strike in Baghdad Kills High-ranking Militia Leader

    Worldan hour ago

  5. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement