UP Launches Project Ganga to Bring High-Speed Broadband to 20 Lakh Rural Families

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched Project Ganga, a rural broadband initiative aimed at expanding high-speed internet connectivity across villages, creating digital entrepreneurship opportunities, and strengthening access to services such as online education, telemedicine, and e-governance.

The project seeks to provide broadband connectivity to around 20 lakh families across the state while creating a network of 8,000 to 10,000 Digital Service Providers (DSPs). The government estimates the initiative will generate more than one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities. The first phase of the project will cover 21 districts.

Speaking at the launch, Adityanath said broadband connectivity has become a basic necessity in the digital era and described Project Ganga as an important step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision.

"Just as the flow of Maa Ganga has been a source of prosperity and development for regions along its course, Project Ganga will become the foundation of Uttar Pradesh's digital prosperity by taking opportunities to villages," the Chief Minister said.

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Focus on Last-Mile Connectivity

The state government plans to create a statewide network of Digital Service Providers, who will be responsible for establishing fibre broadband networks and delivering digital services in their respective regions.

According to the government, the project is designed to accelerate last-mile digital connectivity while creating opportunities in digital education, telemedicine, online skill development, public Wi-Fi, cybersecurity, smart agriculture, and IT-enabled employment.

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Adityanath said the initiative should eventually expand beyond the initial 21 districts to cover all 57,000 Gram Panchayats and nearly 8,000 Nyaya Panchayats across Uttar Pradesh.

Rural Youth to Be Trained as Digital Entrepreneurs

A key aspect of Project Ganga is its focus on entrepreneurship. The government aims to train local youth as Digital Service Providers and support them in setting up broadband networks and digital service businesses in rural areas.

The Chief Minister said selected participants would be eligible to access benefits under the state's CM Yuva scheme, which offers interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh to young entrepreneurs. He stressed that the success of the programme would depend on quality training and directed officials to provide selected youth with technical, managerial, and business development support.