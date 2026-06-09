This Pocket-Sized Gadget Claims to Deliver 18°C Cooling in Seconds

As India grapples with another summer of soaring temperatures, a new handheld gadget is promising to bring instant cooling relief without relying on traditional air conditioners or bulky cooling devices.

Called TEMPT Icy, the device combines a portable fan with a semiconductor-based cooling plate that claims to lower its surface temperature to 18°C within seconds of being activated. Designed for commuters, travellers, office-goers and outdoor enthusiasts, the gadget aims to function as a personal cooling solution that can fit inside a handbag or backpack.

Unlike conventional portable fans that simply circulate air, the device features a dedicated "Chiller Mode" that creates a cooling sensation when placed against the skin. The cooling plate is powered by semiconductor technology and is claimed to provide up to 10 hours of cooling under certain usage conditions.

Built for All-Day Use

The portable cooler is equipped with a 4,000mAh rechargeable battery and offers up to 12 hours of operation on a single charge, depending on the selected fan speed. Users can choose between four airflow settings, with runtime varying from approximately three hours at the highest setting to 12 hours at the lowest.

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Powering the airflow is a brushless motor capable of spinning at more than 14,000 RPM. The company claims the device operates at noise levels below 20dB, making it suitable for use in offices, public transport, libraries and other quiet environments.

LED Display, Fast Charging Included

Icy also includes an LED display that shows battery status, fan speed and cooling mode information in real time. Charging is handled through a USB Type-C port, with a full recharge taking around 90 minutes. Users can recharge it through wall adapters, laptops, power banks or car chargers.

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Measuring roughly six inches in size, the device features a lightweight design, a matte-finish body, and comes bundled with a carrying pouch and lanyard for portability.