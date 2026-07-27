Vivo T5e Launched at ₹13,999 With 5,500mAh Battery, Android 16 and IP64 Rating

Vivo has expanded its T-series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo T5e. Aimed at students and young professionals, the new budget smartphone focuses on delivering long battery life, everyday durability and a smooth software experience, while packing several AI-powered features.

Vivo T5e Price in India

The Vivo T5e costs ₹13,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is now available for purchase through the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart and authorised retail stores across the country.

Battery With Reverse Charging

One of the biggest highlights of the Vivo T5e is its 5,500mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 18 hours of online video playback, 47 hours of music playback, 13.5 hours of social media usage and 28 hours of voice calling on a single charge.

The smartphone supports 15W fast charging and also offers reverse charging, allowing users to power compatible devices using the phone. Vivo says the battery is designed to retain its health for up to four years through battery management technologies and intelligent charging features.

Advertisement

Display and Software

The Vivo T5e sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. The display also features intelligent brightness adjustment and a Sleep Comfort Mode that aims to reduce eye strain during extended usage.

On the software front, the smartphone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It comes with AI-powered features such as AI Creation for summarising, translating and rewriting content, alongside Vivo DocMaster for document management and productivity.

Advertisement

Durability

The handset comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and is certified for military-grade durability, making it more resistant to accidental drops and everyday wear.

It also supports Wet-Hand Touch and Greasy-Hand Touch, enabling users to operate the display even when their fingers are slightly wet or oily. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner is integrated into the slim chassis for biometric authentication.

Processor and Storage

Powering the Vivo T5e is the UNISOC T7225 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also supports up to 4GB of extended RAM by utilising unused storage, effectively providing up to 8GB of usable memory for multitasking. Storage can be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card, giving users ample space for photos, videos and apps.

Camera and Colours

For photography, the Vivo T5e features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The camera app includes AI-powered tools such as AI Cutout for removing and replacing backgrounds, while the built-in Vivo Documents feature enhances scanned documents for better readability.