Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, Price Starts at ₹19,999

Vivo has expanded its T5 series in India with the launch of the Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G. The new smartphone is positioned as a durable, long-lasting device, with a large 6,500mAh battery among its key highlights.

Display, Processor, and Cameras

Featuring a 6.74-inch LCD panel with 1200 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz of refresh rate, the Vivo T5 Lite 44W is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G. It has a 50MP main rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Battery With 44W Fast Charging

One of the biggest highlights of the Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G is its 6,500mAh battery, designed to offer extended usage between charges. The smartphone also supports 44W fast charging, helping reduce charging times despite the larger battery capacity.

Military-Grade Durability

Vivo is also placing a strong emphasis on durability with the T5 Lite 44W 5G. The smartphone comes with military-grade durability credentials, positioning it as a device designed to withstand the knocks and bumps associated with everyday use.

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Software and 5G Connectivity

The new Vivo smartphone runs OriginOS 6, based on Android 16. The software comprises AI features, such as AI Creation, AI Transcript, AI Captions, and AI Screen Translation. As its name suggests, the Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G supports fifth-generation mobile networks, bringing 5G connectivity to the company's latest mid-range offering.

Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G Price in India

The Vivo T5 Lite 44W 5G has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹19,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. The 6GB+128GB variant costs ₹21,999 and 6GB+256GB model is priced at ₹24,999. Customers are eligible for a ₹1,500 discount on HDFC, SBI, and Axis bank cards. However, note that the offer is valid for July 22, which is when the smartphone goes on sale for the first time.