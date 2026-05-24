Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Review: Polished Software Meets Familiar Mid-Range Compromises

Samsung's Galaxy A-series has always occupied an interesting position in the company's smartphone portfolio. It borrows heavily from the flagship Galaxy S lineup in terms of design and software while making strategic compromises to keep prices under control. The Galaxy A57 5G follows the same formula.

After using the phone as my daily driver, I found it to be a dependable smartphone that gets most things right without necessarily excelling in any one area. It offers a premium design, a vibrant display, polished software, and reliable battery life. At the same time, its performance limitations, inconsistent cameras, and aggressive software bloat prevent it from being an easy recommendation at its ₹49,999 starting price.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What's Good

Premium design that doesn't scream for attention

The Galaxy A57 5G looks far more expensive than it actually is.

Samsung has opted for a glossy glass back panel that gives the phone a premium feel in hand. My Awesome Navy review unit looked particularly elegant. It doesn't attract attention in the way flashy gradient finishes often do, but there is a certain understated sophistication to it.

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The phone is also surprisingly manageable despite housing a large display. I could comfortably use it with one hand for most tasks, and the power and volume buttons sit naturally within thumb's reach. The slim profile makes it easy to slip into pockets without feeling bulky.

Not everything about the design is perfect, however. The glossy rear panel is a fingerprint magnet. Within minutes of taking it out of the box, it was covered in smudges. The camera island also causes the phone to wobble noticeably when placed flat on a desk. Typing out messages while the phone rests on a table quickly becomes annoying because of the constant rocking motion.

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Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Excellent display for content consumption

Samsung rarely disappoints when it comes to displays, and the Galaxy A57 5G continues that tradition.

The 6.7-inch AMOLED panel offers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent viewing angles. The 120Hz refresh rate keeps animations fluid throughout the interface, making everything from scrolling through social media to navigating menus feel responsive.

The display can reach up to 1900 nits of peak brightness, which proved useful during outdoor usage. Even under harsh afternoon sunlight, I had no trouble reading notifications, browsing websites, or navigating maps.

HDR10+ support further enhances the experience. Watching movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar was genuinely enjoyable. The combination of strong contrast, punchy colours, and a large screen makes the A57 5G an excellent entertainment device.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The bezels are reasonably slim as well, helping the display feel immersive without significantly increasing the phone's footprint.

One UI 8.5 remains among Android's best

One UI 8.5, based on Android 16, is easily one of the strongest reasons to consider a Samsung phone.

The interface feels polished, coherent, and thoughtfully designed. Features are where you expect them to be, multitasking is intuitive, and Samsung's ecosystem integrations work reliably.

I particularly appreciate how One UI manages to offer extensive customisation without overwhelming users. Whether it's split-screen multitasking, Edge Panels, or Samsung's productivity tools, everything feels mature and well integrated.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Galaxy AI features are also present. While some tools still feel more experimental than essential, functions such as writing assistance, summarisation, image editing, and intelligent search can occasionally save time during daily use.

More importantly, Samsung's software support policy remains among the best in the Android ecosystem, giving buyers confidence that the device will remain relevant for years.

Battery life is dependable

The 5000mAh battery comfortably lasted a full day throughout my testing.

On days involving social media, web browsing, photography, messaging, navigation, and video streaming, I routinely ended the day with battery remaining. Since the Exynos 1680 is not designed for extremely demanding workloads, power consumption stays relatively controlled.

The 45W fast charging support is welcome as well. Charging the phone from near empty to full took roughly an hour and a half during my usage.

While competitors from Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus now offer significantly faster charging solutions, Samsung's implementation remains practical enough for most users.

What's Bad

Performance feels average for the asking price

The Exynos 1680 processor handles everyday usage without major issues. Opening apps, switching between tasks, browsing the web, and scrolling through social media all feel smooth.

The limitations become apparent once you push the hardware harder.

BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile run adequately, but the phone is clearly not designed for the highest graphics settings. Higher visual presets can introduce occasional frame drops and inconsistent performance during extended sessions.

The same pattern appears during productivity tasks. Video rendering takes longer than similarly priced phones powered by MediaTek Dimensity or Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. AI-powered photo editing, exporting videos, and processing large image files all reveal the processor's limitations.

Thermal management is decent, and I never experienced uncomfortable overheating. The issue isn't heat. It's simply that competing devices offer noticeably stronger performance at similar prices.

Cameras struggle in challenging conditions

The primary 50MP camera performs well when lighting conditions cooperate.

Daylight photos contain respectable detail, pleasing colours, and sufficient sharpness for social media sharing. Landscapes, food photography, and outdoor portraits generally look good.

Unfortunately, the camera system becomes less convincing in difficult scenarios.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Indoor shots and low-light photographs often exhibit visible noise. Dynamic range can be inconsistent, particularly when photographing scenes with bright skies and darker foregrounds. Colour reproduction occasionally misses the mark as well, producing images that appear flatter than expected.

The 12MP ultrawide camera serves its purpose by fitting more into the frame, but image quality drops compared to the primary sensor. Details become softer, and dynamic range narrows further.

Then there's the 5MP macro camera.

Like most macro cameras in this category, it feels included primarily to inflate the specification sheet. While I occasionally captured a surprisingly good close-up image, most results lacked consistency. The success rate simply isn't high enough for me to recommend relying on it.

The speakers are loud, but not impressive

The stereo speakers can reach high volume levels, which is useful when watching videos or taking calls in noisy environments.

Unfortunately, audio quality lacks refinement. Dialogue remains clear enough, but music playback sounds somewhat flat and compressed. Bass is limited, while higher frequencies can occasionally sound harsh at maximum volume.

For casual media consumption, they're perfectly adequate. For movies, music, or gaming, I found myself reaching for earphones whenever possible.

Samsung's software bloat remains frustrating

My biggest complaint with the Galaxy A57 5G has nothing to do with hardware.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

It's the software clutter.

During the initial setup process, I was repeatedly prompted to accept pre-installed applications and services. More frustratingly, some promotional content and recommendations appear throughout Samsung's ecosystem apps.

The inclusion of Glance-powered lock screen content is particularly annoying. The service introduces advertisement-heavy content directly onto the lock screen experience, and new users may accidentally enable it during setup.

This feels completely out of place on a phone that costs ₹49,999.

At this price point, users should not have to actively fight advertisements and unwanted software recommendations immediately after purchasing a device.

Verdict

Rating: 3/5

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is a good smartphone that falls short of being a great one. Its strengths are easy to appreciate. The design feels premium, the display is excellent, battery life is reliable, and One UI 8.5 remains one of the best Android experiences available today. The primary camera can also produce attractive photos when conditions are favourable.

However, the phone struggles to justify its ₹49,999 starting price completely. The Exynos 1680 delivers competent rather than exceptional performance, the cameras lose consistency in challenging lighting, the speakers are average, and Samsung's continued reliance on bloatware and advertisements feels increasingly difficult to defend.

For users prioritising software quality, display experience, and long-term support, the Galaxy A57 5G remains a sensible choice. For those seeking maximum performance and camera capability for their money, competing devices from Chinese manufacturers offer stronger value.