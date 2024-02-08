Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Yotta’s AI data centre to commission by end of March: Nvidia

Yotta is in the process of establishing a cutting-edge AI data centre within GIFT City, with operations slated to commence before the end of March.

Business Desk
Nvidia China chip launch
Nvidia | Image: Nvidia
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Yotta’s AI data centre: Nvidia, a global computing giant, announced on Wednesday that its collaborator, Yotta, is set to inaugurate an ‘artificial intelligence data centre’ in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) by the end of March. 

Shankar Trivedi, Senior Vice President of Nvidia's Global Field Operations, disclosed this information during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, highlighting partnerships with Tata Group and Reliance Industries for data centre establishments.

Trivedi elaborated on Yotta, a subsidiary of the Hiranandani Group, stating, "I am pleased to convey that our associate, Yotta, is in the process of establishing a cutting-edge AI data centre within GIFT City, with operations slated to commence before the end of March."

Highlighting the importance of scalable data centres for the evolution of sovereign generative AI, Trivedi, an alumnus of Ahmedabad, underlined the transformative potential of generative AI across various sectors.

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

