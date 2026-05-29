You Can Buy the iPhone 17 for ₹44,768: Here’s How the Deal Works

Croma has announced a new round of discounts under its "Everything Apple" campaign, with the headline offer centred around Apple's iPhone 17. The retailer claims customers can purchase the 256GB variant of the smartphone for an effective price of ₹44,768, significantly lower than its listed price of ₹82,900.

However, the final price requires stacking multiple offers, including exchange benefits, bank discounts, coupons and loyalty rewards. According to Croma, the offer is available between May 29 and June 14 as part of its latest Apple-focused sales campaign.

How Croma arrives at the ₹44,768 price

The iPhone 17 (256GB) carries an MRP of ₹82,900. To reach the advertised effective price of ₹44,768, customers need to combine the following benefits:

Bank cashback of ₹1,000

Discount coupon worth ₹1,658

Exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000

Exchange value of an old smartphone of up to ₹23,500

Tata Neu Coins worth up to ₹4,974

When all these benefits are added together, the total savings can reach ₹38,132, bringing the effective ownership cost down to ₹44,768.

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The biggest discount comes from exchange

A closer look at the offer shows that the exchange programme contributes the largest share of the savings. Croma is factoring in up to ₹23,500 as exchange value for an eligible smartphone, along with an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹8,000.

This means customers without a qualifying device to trade in are unlikely to achieve the advertised effective price. The actual discount will vary depending on the age, condition and model of the smartphone being exchanged.

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Tata Neu rewards also play a role

Another key component is Tata Neu Coins worth up to ₹4,974. Unlike an upfront discount, these rewards are credited within the Tata ecosystem and can be redeemed on future purchases. As a result, some customers may view them differently from direct cash savings.

Free charger included

Alongside the pricing offer, Croma is also bundling a complimentary Apple original adapter worth ₹2,190 with every iPhone 17 purchase during the promotional period. The retailer says the in-store bundle offer is valid from May 29 to June 14.