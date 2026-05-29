boAt Launches India's First Smartwatches With USB Type-C Charging

boAt has launched the Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 smartwatches in India, claiming them to be the country's first smartwatches with direct USB Type-C charging support. The new wearables allow users to charge their watches using the same Type-C cable used for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and power banks, eliminating the need for proprietary charging docks.

The move comes as USB Type-C becomes the standard charging interface across consumer electronics, with manufacturers increasingly moving away from proprietary connectors.

Storm Call 4 Targets Budget Buyers

The Storm Call 4 features a 1.96-inch HD display with up to 500 nits of brightness and a functional crown for navigation. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, over 100 sports modes, and health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep monitoring, stress tracking, female wellness features, and Emergency SOS support. The device also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and offers up to 12 days of battery life, according to the company.

Ultima Vogue 2 Adds AMOLED Display

The Ultima Vogue 2 is positioned as the more premium offering in the lineup. It features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with up to 1000 nits peak brightness and a metallic frame design. Like the Storm Call 4, it supports Bluetooth calling, 100+ sports modes, health tracking features, IP68 protection, and Type-C charging.

Advertisement

boAt claims the smartwatch can deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Price and Availability

The boAt Storm Call 4 is priced at ₹1,599, while the Ultima Vogue 2 costs ₹2,799. Pre-bookings for the Storm Call 4 begin on May 29 through boAt's website, ahead of its June 12 sale date. The devices will also be available through major online and retail channels.