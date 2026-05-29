Oura Ring 5 Launched With Blood Pressure Tracking, Better Battery Life and New Sensors

Oura has officially unveiled the Oura Ring 5, introducing new health sensors, blood pressure monitoring, improved battery life, and expanded wellness tracking features. The latest generation of the smart ring continues Oura’s approach of offering health tracking in a compact ring form factor rather than a smartwatch.

The launch comes as competition in the smart ring segment intensifies, with companies such as Samsung Galaxy Ring, Ultrahuman Ring Air and RingConn Gen 2 increasingly targeting consumers looking for health-focused wearables without the size and distractions of traditional smartwatches.

Blood Pressure Monitoring Is the Biggest Upgrade

The headline feature on the Oura Ring 5 is support for blood pressure tracking, which the Ring 4 lacks. According to the company, the ring uses upgraded sensing technology combined with machine learning models to estimate blood pressure trends throughout the day. The feature is designed to provide long-term cardiovascular health insights rather than replace medical-grade monitoring equipment.

The ring also introduces improved heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, recovery analysis, stress detection, and activity tracking.

Advertisement

New Sensors and Longer Battery Life

Oura says the Ring 5 includes a redesigned sensor system capable of capturing more health data while improving measurement accuracy.

The company has also increased battery life, with the new model offering up to 12 days of usage on a single charge depending on ring size and feature usage. That is an improvement over the previous generation, which typically delivered up to eight days of battery life.

Advertisement

Battery endurance continues to be one of the biggest advantages smart rings hold over most smartwatches, which often require charging every one or two days.

Competing Against Samsung and Ultrahuman

The launch places the Oura Ring 5 directly against newer smart rings that have rapidly expanded the category over the past year.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring focuses heavily on Galaxy ecosystem integration and AI-powered wellness insights, while the India-based Ultrahuman Ring Air has positioned itself around metabolic health, recovery tracking, and subscription-free usage.

Oura, however, remains one of the most established names in the segment and continues to focus on sleep science, recovery analytics, and long-term health tracking.

Unlike Ultrahuman, Oura still requires a subscription for access to several advanced health insights and analytics features.

Price and Availability