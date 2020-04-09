How To Get Google Stadia Free Of Cost Without An Invite Code?

Google Stadia has been available for a few months now and has proved to be quite a capable game streaming service. Now, Google has announced that Stadia is free for people who have a Gmail account. So, let us take a quick look at what the service offers and how you can sign up.

Also Read | Google Pay Limit: How Much Money Can You Transfer At A Time?

Google Stadia free trial - Here's what it offers

Google Stadia’s free trial will allow users to buy and play games on the platform without paying anything for the hardware. To keep it simple, you will have to purchase the games on Stadia, but the service will be offered free of cost. Users will be able to play the games on almost any computer and game controllers. It supports Google Pixel smartphones and a number of Android handsets.

Also Read | How To Delete Zoom Account And Ways To Enhance Its Security If You Have One

How to get Google Stadia free?

Before you start signing up for Stadia’s free trial, you should know that the service is currently available only in these countries – US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

To get Google Stadia, you have to sign up for the free trial of the service, which was earlier known as “Stadia Base”. To sign up, you will first need to have a personal Google account. You also need an Android or iOS Stadia app to run the service. Here are the steps:

Also Read | Why Is Snapchat Not Working Today? Check What's The Issue And The Current Status

Step 1: Open the Stadia App on your phone and proceed to sign in with your Google account. In the app, click on ‘Get Started’ and pick a Google account that you want to connect to the service.

Step 2: The app will ask you for an invite code from a Premiere or Founder’s kit. Click on ‘Continue without a code’.

*Note that you don’t need to have a Google Stadia invite code to sign up for the free service, so proceed without the code.

Step 3: Now, you will be asked to access the Terms of Service, choose a Stadia avatar, and finally a Stadia name that appears on your profile.

Once you have followed the above steps, you are signed up to receive two months of Stadia Pro for free, with additional games included.

Also Read | Download Disney Plus Hotstar App: Check How To Download And Subscribe To The Service

Image credits: Google