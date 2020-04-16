Top 25 Indian Apps That You Can Download On Your Smartphone Right Now

The mobile phone industry is growing at a rapid pace with India becoming the world’s fastest-growing mobile app market over the past few years. The country has over a hundred million mobile data consumers and the number of smartphone sales has also been on the high. Mobile app developers have also managed to keep up with the latest trends and created a number of amazing apps for the Indian consumer. So, let us take a quick look at the top 25 Indian apps that you should definitely try.

*Please note that the apps listed under each category are based on their ratings at the Google Play Store and not the installation count.

Music and Entertainment apps

Gaana (Rating: 4.5)

Gaana is one of the largest Indian commercial music streaming services right now. The app has over 3 million songs across various genres and the music catalogue is available to users globally. Gaana is one of the most downloaded Indian apps with more than 150 million monthly users.

Wynk Music (4.3)

Wynk is another popular music app that lets you enjoy over 1.4 million Indian and international songs. The app also allows users to check the lyrics while playing a song.

Hotstar (4.1)

Hotstar is a very popular live-streaming app that allows users to watch their favourite TV shows, latest movies, sports and live news on-the-go and at the tap of a finger.

Saavn (4.1)

Saavn is an online music streaming platform and a digital distributor of Bollywood, English and other regional Indian music. The app offers a massive database of songs and has acquired rights to over 5 crore music tracks in 15 languages.

Bookmyshow (4.0)

BookMyShow is the perfect app for people looking to book movie tickets or anything that is happening in the city such as plays, concerts and many such events. It also allows you to check out showtimes, reviews, trailers, and more.

Online Marketplace apps

Flipkart (4.5)

Flipkart is India’s biggest e-commerce platform that offers a very intuitive app and offers everything, including mobile phones, fashion (clothing and accessories), electronic items, home appliances, furniture, grocery, and jewellery, amongst others. Flipkart also allows you to compare products, look for reviews, and more. The company may also offer some exclusive discounts when you purchase an item using the app.

Myntra (4.4)

Myntra is one of the most popular Indian fashion e-commerce platforms that offer a wide range of clothing and fashion accessories. The app allows you to use several filters to look for the perfect style in an instant.

Snapdeal (4.2)

Snapdeal is another popular Indian e-commerce company which provides a good interface for users, and also offers some extra discount on a number of products if you shop from the app.

Bigbasket (4.2)

Bigbasket is an online supermarket for all your daily needs with over 14000+ product from 1000+ brands. The app features a vast range of products including fruits, vegetables, groceries, pet care needs, organic products, beauty and hygiene, and much more.

Online Food apps

Swiggy (4.2)

Swiggy is one of the largest food ordering and delivery platforms in India, clocking around 1.4 million daily food orders in the country, as of last year. The app allows you to order food online from many local restaurants in your area and also provides you with real-time updates on the meal ordered.

Zomato (4.2)

Zomato is an Indian restaurant aggregator which promises to give the best insight into local restaurants in your locality. It also provides you with menus and user-reviews for millions of restaurants across the world. Zomato also offers food delivery options from partner restaurants in certain cities.

Faasos (4.1)

Faasos Food Services or Faasos is a popular Indian "food on demand" company which operates in 34 of the largest cities in the country.

Transportation apps

RedBus (4.5)

RedBus is India’s largest online bus ticketing platform which provides you with the most convenient way of booking bus tickets using a mobile app. The app connects bus travellers with a network of over 2500 bus operators across the country while enabling users to locate and navigate to the boarding point with the help of real-time location.

Jugnoo Autos (4.2)

Jugnoo Autos is an Android app which helps users to search for nearby autorickshaws and book it with a single tap.

Zoomcar (4.0)

Zoomcar is a self-drive car rental company which allows users to book a car, self-drive and drop-off the car from where they have picked up.

Ola Cabs (3.8)

Ola Cabs is the biggest online taxi and car aggregator in India today offering services that range from peer-to-peer ridesharing, ride service hailing, taxi and food delivery.

Meru Cabs (3.6)

Meru Cabs is one of the oldest ridesharing companies in India which allows users to book a cab using a number of options including their website, call, bot on Facebook Messenger, Google Maps and through an app.

Other Utilities

Inshorts (4.6)

Inshorts is one of the must-have apps for people who are in a time crunch but still want to keep up with the latest news and updates. The app summarizes the whole story in just 60 words or less.

Paytm (4.5)

Paytm is a widely used e-commerce payment system which also allows users to shop online apart from transferring money, mobile recharge and payments. Paytm is one of the most downloaded Indian apps and has over 350 million users, as of last year.

m-Indicator (4.5)

m-Indicator is a must-have transportation-related mobile app for the residents of Mumbai. The app primarily helps users with information on public transportation in the city of Mumbai and is one of the most downloaded Indian apps right now.

1mg app (4.5)

1mg is one of India's leading online pharmacy and healthcare apps which allows users to buy medicines, book lab tests and health check-ups. The app also offers health-related articles from experts.

Hike Messenger (4.4)

Hike Messenger, also known as Hike Sticker Chat, is India’s own cross-platform instant messaging app which packs a number of interesting features. It offers a range of stickers, emojis, privacy features, and a lot more.

Quikr (4.3)

Quikr is an Indian classified advertising platform which lets people buy and sell anything. The app also comes with a chat feature that connects the buyer and seller before making a purchase or sale.

CouponDunia (4.3)

CouponDunia allows shoppers to save extra money while shopping online. This includes discounts deals, offers, coupons, and freebies on a number of products and services.

NewsHunt (4.2)

News Hunt is a news aggregator which scrapes the latest news from a number of national and regional newspapers, websites and other popular sources. Moreover, it also offers free and paid eBooks and magazines.

IRCTC Connect (4.2)

IRCTC Connect is an Android app from the Government of India which allows people to book train tickets in a few simple steps.

MapMyIndia (4.1)

MapmyIndia is a great alternative to Google Maps and offers digital map data, telematics, location-based SaaS and GIS services.

Image credits: Play Store