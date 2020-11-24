13 Dating Apps Banned List - More 43 Chinese Apps Banned In India

the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India has banned 43 more Chinese apps recently and the list adds up to the total of 220 banned apps including the latest ban. This initiative was started after the rising unrest between India-China LAC border tensions in June 2020. Many people have started searching for information related to China-based applications so that they can uninstall them from their devices. Many apps such as AliPay, CamCard, Drive with Lalamove India and more are in the list of banned applications. However, in the recent list, there are many Chinese Dating Apps which are banned. So, here is a list of all the Chinese origin Dating Apps banned by the country.

List of all the 13 Chinese origin Dating Apps banned by India

Today, that is November 24, 2020, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued an order to ban 43 Chinese apps. The majority of the apps in the list are Dating Apps which are quite popular amongst youngsters in the country. Below is the list of all the China-based Dating Apps-

Soul - Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social

Date in Asia

We Date - Dating App

Free Dating App

Adore App

DateMyAge

AsianDate

FlirtWish - Chat with singles

Guys Only Dating - Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

First Love Live

Rela - Lesbian Social Network

220 Banned Chinese apps & games

The Ministry of Home Affairs has banned 220 Chinese apps in India in just 6 months. On June 29, 2020, the country banned around 59 Chinese applications which was the first time the country has taken such a bold move. Later, on September 2, 2020, India banned more 118 Chinese apps which included the gaming app giant PUBG. These banned apps have reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy. To safeguard the Indian Cyberspace and the privacy of numerous users, many popular apps like Clean Master, YouCam Perfect, TikTok, SHAREit, SheIn, Beauty Plus, We Chat, UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, UC News, Parallel Space, Likee, Xender and more are banned by the Central government. However, the Chinese apps list was suggested by the Indian Intelligence Agencies to the government. ,

