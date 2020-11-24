Samsung Galaxy S21 Release Date In India: Details About Specs, Price And More

Samsung has is all set to release three new devices including Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, Samsung Galaxy S21 is making buyers eager to know more about it. The smartphone is expected to come in with three storage variants such as 128 GB storage 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage 16 GB RAM. With so many incredible specialities, many are waiting to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date in India, price and more. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy S21 specs (Rumoured)

Operating System - Android 11, One UI 3.0

Processor -Exynos 2100 - Global

Display - 6.8 inches, 111.6 cm2 Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1600 nits (peak) (Always-on display)

Resolution - 1440 x 3200 pixels

Aspect ratio - 20:9

Pixels per inch (PPI) - 516

Front Camera - 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 0.7µm, PDAF

Rear Camera - 108 MP (2nd gen), f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS 10 MP, (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom 10 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1.4µm, Super Steady video 0.3 MP, TOF 3D, f/1.0, (depth)

Build - Corning Gorilla Glass

RAM - 12 GB RAM / 16 GB (for 512 GB ROM variant)

Internal Storage - 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB ROM storage

Expandable memory - Expandable up to 2 TB

IP rating - IP54 splash proof

Battery Capacity - Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging - Fast charging 45W / Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Reverse Charging - Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Colours - Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink

Samsung Galaxy S21 release date

Samsung Galaxy S21 release date has been leaked by popular leaker Jon Prosser. Jon Prosser is also responsible for the leak of the arrival of the iPhone 12 lineup. In a tweet from his official Twitter account, Jon Prosser stated that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be released on the 14th of January 2021 and also enlisted the colours that will be available for the series. Jon Prosser tweeted, “Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra: Announcement: January 14, 2021, Pre-order: January 14, 2021 Launch: January 29, 2021, Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink

Samsung Galaxy S21 price (Expected)

Samsung has kept quiet about the price details of the much-awaited smartphone. However, the base variant Samsung Galaxy S21 (128 GB 12 GB RAM) is expected to be approximately Rs. 74,990. The product comes in numerous colour variants, Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink.

