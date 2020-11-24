Samsung Galaxy S21 Release Date In India: Details About Specs, Price And More

Quick links:
Samsung has is all set to release three new devices including Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, Samsung Galaxy S21 is making buyers eager to know more about it. The smartphone is expected to come in with three storage variants such as 128 GB storage 12 GB RAM, 256 GB storage 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage 16 GB RAM. With so many incredible specialities, many are waiting to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date in India, price and more. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications Leaked By Longtime Leaker Jon Prosser
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 And Galaxy S21 Ultra Leaked; Get Release Date And More Details
Samsung Galaxy S21 release date has been leaked by popular leaker Jon Prosser. Jon Prosser is also responsible for the leak of the arrival of the iPhone 12 lineup. In a tweet from his official Twitter account, Jon Prosser stated that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be released on the 14th of January 2021 and also enlisted the colours that will be available for the series. Jon Prosser tweeted, “Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra: Announcement: January 14, 2021, Pre-order: January 14, 2021 Launch: January 29, 2021, Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020
Announcement: January 14, 2021
Pre-order: January 14, 2021
Launch: January 29, 2021
Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink
Also Read | Samsung S21 And S21 Ultra Leaked Early, Learn More About Samsung's Latest Flagships
Samsung has kept quiet about the price details of the much-awaited smartphone. However, the base variant Samsung Galaxy S21 (128 GB 12 GB RAM) is expected to be approximately Rs. 74,990. The product comes in numerous colour variants, Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink.
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 Release Date Leaked; Check Out The Latest On Samsung's New Flagships