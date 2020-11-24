Micromax IN Note 1 Price, Specs, Features & Flipkart Sale Details

Micromax has unveiled its latest IN series of smartphones as it finally makes a much-awaited return to the Indian market. The Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B are the two smartphones that have been unveiled as part of the Micromax phone launch event. The IN Note 1 is a budget-friendly model; however, it still packs a number of interesting specifications, and now it is on Flipkart sale. Here is everything about Micromax IN Note 1 sale, specs, price and more

Micromax phone specifications

4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 256 GB

16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ Display

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Li-Polymer Battery

MediaTek Helio G85 (MT6769V/CZ) Processor

Both Micromax IN Note 1 is powered by MediaTek processors and it comes with MediaTek G85. The IN Note 1 sports a 6.67 inch full HD display and features a quad-camera set up (48 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 2 megapixels + 2 megapixels) and 16 megapixels on the front. The Micromax IN Note 1 comes in two storage variants which include 4 GB RAM - 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM - 128 GB storage options. The newly launched Micromax smartphones also feature an incredible 5000 mAh battery. One of the major attractions in the product for buyers is that the Micromax IN Note 1 runs on Stock Android.

Micromax Note IN Note 1 Flipkart Sale

Bank Offer10% off on Federal Bank Debit Cards, up to ₹1500. On orders of ₹4999 and above

Bank Offer5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Special PriceExtra ₹4500 off(price inclusive of discount)

No cost EMI ₹1,389/month. Standard EMI also available

Micromax Note IN Note 1 price

Original Price

The Micromax IN Note 1 with 4 GB RAM - 64 GB storage is available for Rs 15,499, while the 4 GB RAM-128 GB storage variant will carry a price tag of Rs 16,999.

Micromax Note IN Note 1 Flipkart Sale Price

The Micromax IN Note 1 with 4 GB RAM - 64 GB storage is available for Rs 10,999, while the 4 GB RAM-128 GB storage variant will carry a price tag of Rs 12,499.

