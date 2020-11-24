Micromax IN Note 1 Price, Specs, Features & Flipkart Sale Details

Quick links:
Micromax has unveiled its latest IN series of smartphones as it finally makes a much-awaited return to the Indian market. The Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B are the two smartphones that have been unveiled as part of the Micromax phone launch event. The IN Note 1 is a budget-friendly model; however, it still packs a number of interesting specifications, and now it is on Flipkart sale. Here is everything about Micromax IN Note 1 sale, specs, price and more
Both Micromax IN Note 1 is powered by MediaTek processors and it comes with MediaTek G85. The IN Note 1 sports a 6.67 inch full HD display and features a quad-camera set up (48 megapixels + 5 megapixels + 2 megapixels + 2 megapixels) and 16 megapixels on the front. The Micromax IN Note 1 comes in two storage variants which include 4 GB RAM - 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM - 128 GB storage options. The newly launched Micromax smartphones also feature an incredible 5000 mAh battery. One of the major attractions in the product for buyers is that the Micromax IN Note 1 runs on Stock Android.
