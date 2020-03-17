ABCmouse Website Not Working? Company Addresses The Issue On Twitter

With a number of schools closing due to the Coronavirus outbreak, parents might be concerned about how to keep their child engaged at home. Now, ABCmouse, a subscription-based digital education program for children, has opened its virtual doors by providing educational content to students free of cost. Parents will simply need to apply a promo code SCHOOL7771 to avail the offer.

ABCmouse website not working

However, as the number of subscriptions began to soar, several users took to Twitter to state that they have been having some difficulty accessing the platform. Certain users are also faced with a 504 gateway timeout, which could be due to the high traffic as the services went free. Here are a few reports from subscribers who are unable to use the service:

Is your server down? @ABCmouse my son can’t get on any of our devices #abcmouse — Philip Hurdle (@finessed_PDH) March 12, 2020

Paid for a subscription in full to help my son learn while schools are closed.... this is crazy..... — Molly Anne Mills (@MollyAnne216) March 16, 2020

Downloaded twice and it’s not working!! 😭 — Jean (@wonderlatinawmn) March 16, 2020

I can't even submit a complaint at that customer service page because your website keeps crashing. — Betty (@bettytweets) March 16, 2020

ABCmouse addresses the issue

As users continue to report their issues, ABCmouse has now addressed its subscribers that it is aware of the issue and is working to fix it. Here is what the company tweeted:

We are aware of the issues that some of our users are experiencing, and we are working to correct them. If you have any questions about your account, please feel free to reach out to our Customer Support team at https://t.co/6vDubyipGU. — ABCmouse.com (@ABCmouse) March 16, 2020

