ABCmouse Website Not Working? Company Addresses The Issue On Twitter

Apps

Is the ABCmouse website not working for you? A number of users have not been able to access the platform for a few hours now. The company addresses the issue.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
abcmouse website not working

With a number of schools closing due to the Coronavirus outbreak, parents might be concerned about how to keep their child engaged at home. Now, ABCmouse, a subscription-based digital education program for children, has opened its virtual doors by providing educational content to students free of cost. Parents will simply need to apply a promo code SCHOOL7771 to avail the offer.

ABCmouse website not working

However, as the number of subscriptions began to soar, several users took to Twitter to state that they have been having some difficulty accessing the platform. Certain users are also faced with a 504 gateway timeout, which could be due to the high traffic as the services went free. Here are a few reports from subscribers who are unable to use the service:

Also Read | PlayStation 5 Rumoured To One-up The Xbox Series X By Upgrading To 13.3 Teraflops

Also Read | Is Twitter Down Today? What's Causing The Issue And How Can You Fix It

ABCmouse addresses the issue

As users continue to report their issues, ABCmouse has now addressed its subscribers that it is aware of the issue and is working to fix it. Here is what the company tweeted:

Also Read | Crow PUBG Mobile: Who Is Crow PUBG Mobile, Face Reveal And How To Get 600 UC In Season 12

Also Read | Is Snapchat Shutting Down In June 2020? Snapchat Addresses Rumours On Twitter

Image credits: ABCmouse

First Published:
COMMENT
