Is Snapchat Shutting Down In June 2020? Snapchat Addresses Rumours On Twitter

2020 had a lot of people talking about a number of popular apps shutting down such as Tik Tok and popular video games such as Roblox and Fortnite. On top of that, there has also been a lot of rumours about Snapchat closing down in June this year. For those unaware, most of these rumours around popular apps closing down come majorly from prank websites including the likes of Channel45News and React2424.

Both these websites allow users on the internet to create whatever false stories they wish to then post it on their Facebook and have them appear on Google.

As for the Snapchat shut down rumour, it was spread by Channel45News almost three years ago which obviously never came to fruition, although many users were still concerned if the app was indeed closing down this year.

@Snapchat I have heard and read stories that you are shutting down in 2020 in a couple months.

Why is this happening!!! — Eoin (@Eoin10596680) January 19, 2020

Please snapchat... I beg of you to never ever shut down because when I’m old I wanna be able to look at my snap memories — Jrex🦖🔜 SAMF🎉 (@jrexjill) March 3, 2020

Is Snapchat shutting down in June this year?

No, Snapchat is not shutting down in June 2020 or anytime soon. The rumours are completely baseless that have been devised to only cause hysteria amongst the users. Snapchat's app support page on Twitter has confirmed repeatedly that there is no truth to the rumours. Check out the tweets:

Hey there, Thanks for reaching out! No need to worry. This is just a rumor! Happy Snapping! 👻 — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) February 29, 2020

Hey Charlie! This is just a rumor! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) January 18, 2020

Image credits: Snapchat