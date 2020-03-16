The Debate
Is Snapchat Shutting Down In June 2020? Snapchat Addresses Rumours On Twitter

Apps

There has been a rumour going around of late claiming that Snapchat will cease to exist in 2020. So, is Snapchat shutting down? Snapchat support team responds.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Is Snapchat shutting down

2020 had a lot of people talking about a number of popular apps shutting down such as Tik Tok and popular video games such as Roblox and Fortnite. On top of that, there has also been a lot of rumours about Snapchat closing down in June this year. For those unaware, most of these rumours around popular apps closing down come majorly from prank websites including the likes of Channel45News and React2424.

Both these websites allow users on the internet to create whatever false stories they wish to then post it on their Facebook and have them appear on Google.

As for the Snapchat shut down rumour, it was spread by Channel45News almost three years ago which obviously never came to fruition, although many users were still concerned if the app was indeed closing down this year.

Is Snapchat shutting down in June this year? 

No, Snapchat is not shutting down in June 2020 or anytime soon. The rumours are completely baseless that have been devised to only cause hysteria amongst the users. Snapchat's app support page on Twitter has confirmed repeatedly that there is no truth to the rumours. Check out the tweets:

Image credits: Snapchat

First Published:
