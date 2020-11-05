Adobe Deprecates Flash Components In Reader And Acrobat Products

Adobe is one of the most diversified software companies that has produced numerous powerful tools and programs over the years. The Adobe Flash Player is clearly among the most popular computer software from the company that is used to view a wide range of multimedia content, stream videos and execute a bunch of Rich Internet Applications (RIA). It is available as a browser plug-in and also comes with support on mobile devices. However, Adobe has officially removed all the Flash components in its latest update.

Also Read | Facebook Cloud Gaming: List Of All Games Available On The Service

Adobe removes flash component from Adobe Reader and Acrobat

Adobe has officially removed the different components of Flash in the newest product release which includes the Adobe Reader and Acrobat PDF. The latest update also implements a number of important fixes to address issues related to security and memory flaws. However, Adobe has listed the removal of different Flash components in its products as the biggest features in the latest release.

Also Read | DJI Mavic Mini 2: Release Date, Price, Specifications, And Bundles

The company has confirmed in its update that Flash will no longer be supported in its Acrobat DC desktop application. Initially, the company offered a form option in Adobe Acrobat which allowed it to gather responses from users through forms template file. This template file relied on Flash. However, the company has also confirmed that the forms which relied on the Flash component will now be replaced with a secondary toolbar which features some action buttons. These will allow users to perform a bunch of actions which include adding, updating, deleting, exporting, and archiving all the form responses.

Also Read | What Is Cnvrg.io? What Does Intel's Latest Acquisition Cnvrg.io Do?

Adobe has informed users that Microsoft will no longer offer users an ability to add Flash or Rich media content in the Office documents by default. The company also noted that if a user's document already features some flash content embedded in it, the software will not allow embedding of Flash or Rich media content in the PDF output file. Instead, it will add a picture.

Adobe is set to completely end the Flash technology by the end of this year. This means that the flash components will no longer be supported by popular web browsers and applications.

Also Read | Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit: Where To Purchase The Bundle?

Image credits: Adobe