DJI Mavic Mini 2: Release Date, Price, Specifications, And Bundles

DJI Mini 2 is already shaping up to be one of the best mini drones one can have right now. The Mini 2 is an updated version of the DJI Mavic Mini, which came out last year. The two models share a similar design; however, the successor obviously comes with a bunch of upgrades that are sure to make it appealing for starters.

Some of the noticeable features include the addition of Ocusync 2.0 transmission system which offers an increased flying range along with a boosted flight time. It also comes with more powerful and efficient motors that offer a faster acceleration (5m/s, as compared to 4m/s on the Mavic Mini) and higher top speed. The new DJI Mini 2 also allows users to take DNG raw photographs and adds the ability to shoot 4K videos with a 30 frame rate at a 100Mbps bitrate. Unfortunately, the Mini 2 doesn't come with an obstacle detection system; however, it can easily withstand the breeze.

Also Read | Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit: Where To Purchase The Bundle?

DJI Mavic Mini 2 release date

The DJI Mavic Mini 2 price is set at $499 for the basic bundle. This is an additional $50 compared to the Mavic Mini which was launched at $399 in 2019. The basic bundle comes with the drone and includes a battery, smartphone cable, controller, control sticks, and propeller guards. Along with the basic bundle, the company has also introduced a Fly More Combo bundle for $599, which includes everything on the basic bundle and also comes with two additional batteries, a carry case, and a charging hub.

Also Read | Is Micromax A Chinese Company? Tracing The Smartphone Manufacturer's Origin

DJI Mini 2 release date

The new DJI Mini 2 has already been released and it's available for purchase right now. The company has confirmed that the original Mavic Mini will still be available for purchase after the launch of Mini 2. This means that if you are looking for a cheaper alternative, you can still go for the Mavic Mini. You can also expect some good deals on the device with the upcoming holiday season. However, you should note that you will have to compromise on a bunch of upgrades that are available with the new DJI Mini 2.

Also Read | What Is Cnvrg.io? What Does Intel's Latest Acquisition Cnvrg.io Do?

Also Read | Micromax Launch Event: Micromax IN Note 1 And 1B Release Date, Price, Specs, How To Buy

Image credits: DJI