Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit: Where To Purchase The Bundle?

Raspberry Pi Foundation has recently announced the new Raspberry Pi 400, a powerful compact keyboard which comes with a built-in ARM-based computer. It packs a quad-core 64-bit processor and 4 GB of RAM. In addition, the device also supports dual-display output and wireless networking.

Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit

The Raspberry Pi 400 Computer kit includes a USB mouse, a micro HDMI to HDMI cable, power supply, an SD card which comes preloaded with the Raspberry Pi Operating System, and an official Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Guide. It offers two USB 3.0 ports, along with one USB 2.0 port. If you don't go for the complete bundle, you will need to get your own set of peripherals to be able to set up the device.

Raspberry Pi 400 price

The Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard is available for just $70, however, it does not include any additional items. If you are looking to get the complete Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit, you will have to pay an additional $30 which will take the cost up to $100.

Where to purchase the Raspberry Pi 400 Kit?

UK, US, and French Raspberry Pi 400 kits and computers are already available for purchase. Spanish, Italian, and German kits will be arriving at approved resellers, starting next week. For countries like India, New Zealand, and Australia, the units are expected to arrive by the end of 2020.

You can visit this link to purchase the Raspberry Pi 400. Once you're on the page, just click on the 'Buy Now' option. Now select a model and your country to view the available Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers. Select any retailer to complete your purchase.

The company confirmed that it only supports English UK, English US, French, Italian, German, and Spanish keyboard layouts at launch, which will also come with translated versions of the Beginner’s Guide.

How to set up Raspberry Pi 400?

Setting up the Raspberry Pi 400 is quite simple and only takes up a few seconds, All you need to do is plug it into a monitor or a TV via HDMI, and attach a mouse and the power supply cable to get it started. You can use it to surf the web and fulfil most of your programming needs. In addition, you can also the Raspberry Pi 400 for most media playback as it also supports 4K video.

Image credits: Raspberry Pi