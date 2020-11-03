Facebook Cloud Gaming: List Of All Games Available On The Service

Facebook Gaming recently announced its new cloud streaming gaming service which will offer free-to-play cloud-streamed video games to its users. These games will be available free of cost and they can be instantly played on devices without requiring any downloads or installations.

What is Facebook Cloud Gaming?

Facebook's cloud gaming service is similar to other popular online cloud gaming services that run video games on the company's remote servers and stream them to a device that the user owns. However, all the video games will be free-to-play and won't require an interface like Microsoft's xCloud or Google's Stadia. All of the gaming titles can be accessed the same way as accessing any game available on Facebook from the Gaming tab or News Feed. This means that users will not require any additional hardware or controllers to play these games.

The gaming service will be available to users on the web version of Facebook and even the Android-based mobile app. However, the service is currently not available on Apple iOS devices. The company has confirmed that its cloud gaming is not available on iOS devices; however, they are working to come up with an alternative for the platform.

Facebook Cloud Gaming games list

Facebook Cloud Gaming is currently offering a number of free to play titles which include popular video games like the Asphalt 9: Legends, Mobile Legends: Adventure, Solitaire: Arthur’s Tale, PGA Tour Gold Shootout, Dirt Bike Unchained, and WWE SuperCard. However, Facebook has confirmed that the gaming library will continue to expand and many more games will be added in the next few weeks. It also revealed that the list of cloud-streamed games will be available along with the company's existing library of instant HTML5-based video games.

The company also added that it is not introducing a standalone gaming service for cloud-based gaming and that it will be a part of the standard Facebook service. And as we have mentioned earlier, the new cloud gaming service will only be available for Android and the web version at the moment.

Image credits: Facebook