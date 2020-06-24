Airtel DTH 360 Pack Details And Channel List For You; Know Details Here

Airtel TV or Airtel Digital TV is one of the leading providers of Dish Set Top Box that enables a user to watch television with an extensive list of channels. This Set Top Box company of India provides its services in effective plans and recharges that lures customers around the country.

Many users around India use services of Airtel Digital TV because of its incredible picture quality to enjoy while having a great time at home. Of the many incredible recharge packs, Airtel DTH is providing its users with a ₹ 360 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 60+ essential Channels and other FTA channels.

The Airtel DTH 360 pack is also denoted as the Dabanng Sports HD pack. If you are wondering about Airtel DTH 360 plan channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Airtel DTH 315 plan channel list and all the plan details you need to know

Airtel DTH 360 plan details and price

The Airtel DTH 360 pack offers its subscribers with a diverse list of essential channels such as &TV, Star Movies, Set Max, Colors Marathi and more. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 158 Channels including FTA channels and 67 Popular Channels.

The 25 Popular Channels comprise 15 Hindi Entertainment such as Star Plus, ColorsTV and more, 6 Hindi News such as Republic Bharat, Zee news and more, 3 Religious / Devotional like Aastha and more. The Airtel DTH ₹ 360 recharge is a monthly pack that is valid for 30 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish. One can also subscribe for the same plan at ₹ 2101 for 6 Months and ₹ 3851 for 11 Months.

Also Read | Airtel DTH 219 plan details and complete channel list; Know details

Airtel DTH 360 pack channel List

The Airtel DTH 360 pack offers 15 Hindi news channels, 11 Hindi movies channels, 2 kids channels, 12 Hindi entertainment channels, 6 music channels, 7 infotainment channels, 2 lifestyle channels, 2 Urdu channels, 3 Bhojpuri channels, 2 English news channels, 1 Punjabi channel, 1 Gujarati channel, 1 Assamese channel, 2 sports channels and more than 200 FTA Channels with free DD Channels in the list.

Also Read | How to add channel in Airtel DTH using 'My Airtel' app? Learn how to use SMS method

Also Read | How to change registered mobile number in Airtel DTH TV? Learn in easy steps here!