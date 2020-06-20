Last Updated:

Airtel DTH 315 Plan Channel List And All The Plan Details You Need To Know

Airtel DTH 315 plan channel list and all the plan details that you need to know. Find out what the plan offers in this plan under Airtel DTH monthly packs.

airtel dth 315 plan channel list

A DTH connection has become an important part of every Indian household. People like to keep themselves updated about new DTH services providers, types of services, and they keep themselves updated about the upcoming offers. Airtel Digital TV or the Airtel DTH is amongst the leading DTH service providers that have been providing incredible services to its users. Of the many incredible recharge pack, Airtel DTH is providing its users with a ₹ 325 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 71 essential Channels and other FTA channels as well. If you are wondering about Airtel DTH 315 plan channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

Airtel DTH 315 plan price and details

The Airtel DTH 315 pack offers its subscribers with a diverse list of essential channels such as Colors, Star Movies, Set Max, &Pictures, News, Sports, and more in just ₹315 per month, ₹1891 for 6 months and ₹3466 for a year. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 71 private channels many exciting channels. The Airtel DTH 315 pack is a monthly plan that is valid for 30 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish. It is also known as the Value Prime Kids pack.

Airtel DTH 315 plan channel list

Hindi Entertainment (14)

  • &TV HD
  • Bindass
  • Colors HD
  • Hungama TV
  • Jeet Prime HD
  • Rishtey
  • SONY SAB HD
  • Sony HD
  • Sony Pal
  • Star Bharat HD
  • Star Plus HD
  • Star Utsav
  • Zee Anmol
  • Zee TV HD

Hindi Movies (12)

  • &Pictures HD
  • Movies ok
  • Rishtey Cineplex HD
  • Sony Max 2
  • Sony Max HD
  • Sony Wah
  • Star Gold HD
  • Star Utsav Movies
  • UTV Action
  • UTV Movies
  • Zee Bollywood
  • Zee Cinema HD

KIDS (8)

  • Cartoon Network
  • Disney Channel
  • Disney Junior
  • Disney XD
  • NICK HD+
  • POGO
  • Sonic
  • Sony Yay

Marathi (8)

  • Colors Marathi HD
  • News18 Lokmat
  • Sony Marathi
  • Star Pravah HD
  • ZEE Marathi HD
  • Zee 24 Taas
  • Zee Talkies HD
  • Zee Yuva

Infotainment (6)

  • Discovery HD World
  • Discovery Kids
  • Discovery Science
  • Discovery Turbo
  • History TV 18 HD
  • Sony BBC Earth HD

Others (5)

  • Animal Planet World HD
  • NGC HD
  • Nick Junior
  • Sony 8
  • TLC World HD

Hindi News (5)

  • CNBC Awaaz
  • News18 India
  • ZEE News
  • Zee Business
  • Zee Hindustan

Sports (5)

  • Dsport
  • Star Sports 2 HD
  • Star Sports 3
  • Star Sports First
  • Star Sports Hindi 1 HD

MUSIC (3)

  • Sony Mix
  • ZEE ETC Bollywood
  • Zing

Englis Entertainment (1)

  • Zee Action

Lifestyle (1)

  • Living Foodz HD

