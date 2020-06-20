Airtel DTH 315 Plan Channel List And All The Plan Details You Need To Know

A DTH connection has become an important part of every Indian household. People like to keep themselves updated about new DTH services providers, types of services, and they keep themselves updated about the upcoming offers. Airtel Digital TV or the Airtel DTH is amongst the leading DTH service providers that have been providing incredible services to its users. Of the many incredible recharge pack, Airtel DTH is providing its users with a ₹ 325 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 71 essential Channels and other FTA channels as well. If you are wondering about Airtel DTH 315 plan channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

Airtel DTH 315 plan price and details

The Airtel DTH 315 pack offers its subscribers with a diverse list of essential channels such as Colors, Star Movies, Set Max, &Pictures, News, Sports, and more in just ₹315 per month, ₹1891 for 6 months and ₹3466 for a year. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 71 private channels many exciting channels. The Airtel DTH 315 pack is a monthly plan that is valid for 30 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish. It is also known as the Value Prime Kids pack.

Airtel DTH 315 plan channel list

Hindi Entertainment (14)

&TV HD

Bindass

Colors HD

Hungama TV

Jeet Prime HD

Rishtey

SONY SAB HD

Sony HD

Sony Pal

Star Bharat HD

Star Plus HD

Star Utsav

Zee Anmol

Zee TV HD

Hindi Movies (12)

&Pictures HD

Movies ok

Rishtey Cineplex HD

Sony Max 2

Sony Max HD

Sony Wah

Star Gold HD

Star Utsav Movies

UTV Action

UTV Movies

Zee Bollywood

Zee Cinema HD

KIDS (8)

Cartoon Network

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

NICK HD+

POGO

Sonic

Sony Yay

Marathi (8)

Colors Marathi HD

News18 Lokmat

Sony Marathi

Star Pravah HD

ZEE Marathi HD

Zee 24 Taas

Zee Talkies HD

Zee Yuva

Infotainment (6)

Discovery HD World

Discovery Kids

Discovery Science

Discovery Turbo

History TV 18 HD

Sony BBC Earth HD

Others (5)

Animal Planet World HD

NGC HD

Nick Junior

Sony 8

TLC World HD

Hindi News (5)

CNBC Awaaz

News18 India

ZEE News

Zee Business

Zee Hindustan

Sports (5)

Dsport

Star Sports 2 HD

Star Sports 3

Star Sports First

Star Sports Hindi 1 HD

MUSIC (3)

Sony Mix

ZEE ETC Bollywood

Zing

Englis Entertainment (1)

Zee Action

Lifestyle (1)

Living Foodz HD

