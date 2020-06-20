Airtel DTH 315 Plan Channel List And All The Plan Details You Need To Know

Quick links:
A DTH connection has become an important part of every Indian household. People like to keep themselves updated about new DTH services providers, types of services, and they keep themselves updated about the upcoming offers. Airtel Digital TV or the Airtel DTH is amongst the leading DTH service providers that have been providing incredible services to its users. Of the many incredible recharge pack, Airtel DTH is providing its users with a ₹ 325 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 71 essential Channels and other FTA channels as well. If you are wondering about Airtel DTH 315 plan channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.
The Airtel DTH 315 pack offers its subscribers with a diverse list of essential channels such as Colors, Star Movies, Set Max, &Pictures, News, Sports, and more in just ₹315 per month, ₹1891 for 6 months and ₹3466 for a year. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 71 private channels many exciting channels. The Airtel DTH 315 pack is a monthly plan that is valid for 30 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish. It is also known as the Value Prime Kids pack.
