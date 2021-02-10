Amazon Alexa On App Quiz Answers For February 10: Answer And Win Echo (4th Gen)

Amazon India has returned with its Alexa On App Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Alexa On App Quiz for February 10, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Alexa On App Quiz prize: All-new Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

All-new Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz began on February 9, 12:00 AM IST and it will end on February 24, 11:59 PM IST.

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win a new Amazon Echo (4th Gen) in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Alexa On App Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Alexa On App contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Alexa On App Quiz answers - February 10

Here are all the Amazon Alexa On App Quiz answers for February 10:

Question 1. Which of these devices is Alexa available on?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2. Customers (Android users only) can talk to Alexa on the Amazon app by -

Answer: Tapping on the mic icon next to the shopping cart

Question 3. Customers (Android users only) can tap on the mic and ask Alexa to-

Answer: All of the above

Question 4. How can Android users ask Alexa to take them to the deals page -

Answer: Tap the mic icon and say, ''Alexa, go to deals''

Question 5. How many years is Alexa completing in India on 15th Feb 2021?

Answer: 3

