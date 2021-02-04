Amazon Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Spin And Win Quiz Answers For February 4

Amazon India is back with the Amazon Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Spin and Win Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions for a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Spin and Win quiz for February 4, 2021, is live now, and the winners will be eligible to win a number of exciting prizes. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the Amazon quiz answers.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 Quiz Answers, February 3: Answer And Win A Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Amazon Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Spin and Win Quiz details

Amazon Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Spin and Win Prize: Rs. 200 back, Rs 600 back, Rs 800 back, Rs 1,500 back or Redmi Note

Rs. 200 back, Rs 600 back, Rs 800 back, Rs 1,500 back or Redmi Note Amazon quiz date: February 1, 12:00 AM to February 28, 11:59 PM IST

February 1, 12:00 AM to February 28, 11:59 PM IST Winners list declaration date: To be announced.

Also Read | Can Facebook Track Off Facebook Activity? How To Turn Off Offline Activity Tracking?

Amazon quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

There are plenty of exciting gifts that participants can win in the Amazon Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Spin and Win contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Also Read | Can You Turn Off Suggested Posts On Instagram? How To Disable The Feature?

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Spin and Win Quiz' banner and hit 'Tap to Spin'. Based on the result, you can proceed to answer a question to enter the lucky draw.

Step 5: You have to answer just one question correctly in the Amazon Spin and Win quiz.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Spin and Win answers – February 4

Question 1. Which Processor used in Redmi Note 9 Pro Max?

Answer: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Also Read | Amazon Freestyle Libre Quiz Answers January 28: Answer And Win Rs. 10,000

Image credits: Shutterstock