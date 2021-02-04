Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Quiz Answers For February 4: Get All Amazon Quiz Answers

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Daily Quiz Time for February 4, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon Quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Daily Quiz Time prize: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz will run from February 4, 8:00 AM IST to February 4, 12:00 PM IST.

Amazon Daily Quiz Time 8 AM - 12 PM: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Daily Quiz Time Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Daily Quiz Time contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Quiz answers - February 4

Here are all the Amazon Daily Quiz Time answers for February 4:

Question 1. The IMD has launched an initiative where citizens would be able to record realised weather and upload local weather conditions. Expand IMD

Answer: India Meteorological Department

Question 2. Which of these is the name of an upcoming Bollywood film starring Vineet Kumar Singh?

Answer: Aadhar

Question 3. Who has been awarded the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade award?

Answer: Steve Smith

Question 4. This animal’s gender is determined by the temperature of the sand they are laid in. What is it called?

Answer: Sea Turtle

Question 5. ‘Zazu’ in ‘The Lion King’ was this bird. What is it called?

Answer: Hornbill

