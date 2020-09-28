Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz Today: Answers For September 28

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Business Quiz where which will allow users an opportunity to win some exciting prizes by answering a few simple questions. The Amazon Business Quiz for September 28, 2020, is live now, and the lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 20,000. So, let us quickly take a look at all the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Business Quiz.
By answering all the Amazon Business Quiz questions correctly, participants will be entitled to win Rs 20,000. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw.
Step 1: The Amazon Business Quiz is an Amazon App-only quiz, so we suggest you download and install the app on your Android or iOS device.
Step 2: Now, open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.
Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'
Step 4: Click on the Amazon Business Quiz and start answering the quiz by tapping the “Start” button.
Here is a list of all questions and answers for Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz today:
Question 1. On how many products do business customers get GST input tax benefit?
Answer: 15 Crore +
Question 2. You can use Prime on your business account.
Answer: True
Question 3. Which of the following benefits do Amazon business customers get?
Answer: All of these
Question 4. You can save up to _____ on your business purchases by claiming GST input tax credit
Answer: 28%
Question 5. Amazon Business is also present in the US?
Answer: True
