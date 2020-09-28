Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz Today: Answers For September 28

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Business Quiz where which will allow users an opportunity to win some exciting prizes by answering a few simple questions. The Amazon Business Quiz for September 28, 2020, is live now, and the lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 20,000. So, let us quickly take a look at all the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Business Quiz.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz prize: Rs 20,000

Amazon Quiz date: September 28, 2020

Amazon Quiz time: The quiz started at 8 AM and will end at 12 PM

Winners list declaration date: Will be announced on October 31, 2020

Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

By answering all the Amazon Business Quiz questions correctly, participants will be entitled to win Rs 20,000. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw.

How to participate in the Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz?

Step 1: The Amazon Business Quiz is an Amazon App-only quiz, so we suggest you download and install the app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Now, open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.

Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'

Step 4: Click on the Amazon Business Quiz and start answering the quiz by tapping the “Start” button.

Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz – Questions and answers for September 28

Here is a list of all questions and answers for Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz today:

Question 1. On how many products do business customers get GST input tax benefit?

Answer: 15 Crore +

Question 2. You can use Prime on your business account.

Answer: True

Question 3. Which of the following benefits do Amazon business customers get?

Answer: All of these

Question 4. You can save up to _____ on your business purchases by claiming GST input tax credit

Answer: 28%

Question 5. Amazon Business is also present in the US?

Answer: True

