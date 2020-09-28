Last Updated:

Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz Today: Answers For September 28

Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz answers for today, September 28, 2020. Stand a chance to win Rs 20,000 by answering all five questions. Read on for answers.

Amazon Business Extra Savings quiz

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Business Quiz where which will allow users an opportunity to win some exciting prizes by answering a few simple questions. The Amazon Business Quiz for September 28, 2020, is live now, and the lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 20,000. So, let us quickly take a look at all the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Business Quiz.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

  • Today’s Amazon Quiz prize: Rs 20,000
  • Amazon Quiz date: September 28, 2020
  • Amazon Quiz time: The quiz started at 8 AM and will end at 12 PM
  • Winners list declaration date: Will be announced on October 31, 2020

Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

By answering all the Amazon Business Quiz questions correctly, participants will be entitled to win Rs 20,000. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw. 

How to participate in the Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz?

Step 1: The Amazon Business Quiz is an Amazon App-only quiz, so we suggest you download and install the app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Now, open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.

Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'

Step 4: Click on the Amazon Business Quiz and start answering the quiz by tapping the “Start” button.

Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz – Questions and answers for September 28

Here is a list of all questions and answers for Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz today:

Question 1. On how many products do business customers get GST input tax benefit?

Answer: 15 Crore +

Question 2. You can use Prime on your business account.

Answer: True

Question 3. Which of the following benefits do Amazon business customers get?

Answer: All of these

Question 4. You can save up to _____ on your business purchases by claiming GST input tax credit

Answer: 28%

Question 5. Amazon Business is also present in the US?

Answer: True

