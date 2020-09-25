Amazon Unveils New Ring Cam To Add An Extra Layer Of Security To Cars

American e-commerce giant Amazon has launched a new security camera for cars on Thursday, September 25 which will allow motorists concerned about a police stop to record the incident by saying, "Alexa, I'm getting pulled over." The newly designed Ring car cam will cost around $200 and adds an extra layer of smart security to your car. Ring's website read that with Ring Car Alarm, your vehicle can sense bumps, break-ins, tow-aways, and more. It can help receive alerts when something is detected and activate the siren or check your car's last-known location in the Ring app. The ring cam will automatically start recording on the voice command, store footage securely, and notify a family member of the traffic stop.

With Traffic Stop, you can simply say “Alexa, I’m being pulled over,” to record the interaction and save it to the cloud with an optional connectivity plan. Learn more here: https://t.co/A62pZUuYDa [US Only] (3/3) — Ring (@ring) September 24, 2020

About Ring Car Cam

Ring Car Cam is a security camera that brings the full power of Ring’s whole-home security to your car. When parked, Ring Car Cam is on guard and sends real-time alerts when events trigger the sensors. While on the road, you can utilize Ring Car Cams Emergency Crash Assist, which requests help from first responders at the car’s location in a serious crash, even when you can’t make it yourself. The autonomous indoor security camera that works with Ring Alarm and flies to pre-selected locations so you can easily check on your home. It has been designed keeping privacy in mind.

The users can tap into his/her car’s built-in cameras to get alerts and watch recorded video in the Ring App. The first compatible cars are Tesla models 3, S, X, & Y. They can also watch Tesla Sentry Mode and recorded driving footage over wifi or from anywhere with an optional LTE connectivity plan. The new product was unveiled at an Amazon product event as the tech giant faces widespread criticism for sharing surveillance footage from home cameras with law enforcement.

Ring/Twitter