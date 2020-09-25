Amazon Luna VS Google Stadia: Know More About These Two Cloud Gaming Services

The launch of Amazon Luna and Google Stadia shows how important the gaming industry has been to these mega tech companies. Now Amazon has decided to come out with their own cloud gaming service just like Google Stadia. The players have been loving and they want to find out more about the new Amazon Luna and its competition Google Stadia.

The all-new cloud gaming service from Amazon that makes it easy to play great games on devices you already own.

Amazon Luna VS Google Stadia

The makers of Amazon Luna have thought about the gamers and have brought in some of the most exciting games for their cloud gaming service. From competing in the price range to the games provided, Amazon seems to have overtaken Google Stadia. This is because of two main reasons, Google Stadia’s service costs about $10 a month.

While Amazon luna is offering a $6 per month subscription fees during their early access. Just like Stadia, Luna will also be compatible with iOS mobile phones, tablets, Windows and even smart televisions. It is going to launch soon on Android devices bringing a wider range of gamers.

The Amazon Luna controller looks similar to an Xbox controller which costs about $50 during the early access period. The device is also linked with twitch aiming for smooth and effortless streaming from their device. Well not only starting the streams, but the plates will able able able to directly play the games they have been watching on Twitch.

It will also be compatible with their popular Fire Stick making gaming easier for its users. One of the most exciting news about the Amazon is that it has already partnered with Ubisoft to create its own game streaming channel via Luna.

We're excited to announce the Ubisoft channel coming soon to @AmazonLuna!



👇 Get the details here 👇 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 24, 2020

Because of their partnership, the Lunar players will also get access to their upcoming games including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals: Fenix Rising at launch. Apart from these, Amazon Luna has brought in a list of great games to their cloud service. Currently, the service is only available for the players in the US.

Makers have not yet announced the global release date of their cloud gaming service. Here are all the games that have been announced for Amazon Luna.

All Amazon Luna Games announced till now

Resident Evil 7

Control

Panzer Dragoon

Metro Exodus

A Plague Tale: Innocence

The Surge 2

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Iconoclasts

GRID

ABZU

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

