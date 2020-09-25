Amazon Ring Home Surveillance Drone Announced; Know All About The Drone

Amazon now announced a brand new method for its consumers by which they can keep a track of what happens inside their house when they are outside. The Amazon ring is a drone with camera which will be connected to the Ring security systems. Ring, which is now owned by Amazon has been creating security systems for surveillance in homes and in the neighbourhoods and also has a history of being in controversies regarding the same. Ring's latest addition is the flying Amazon drone camera.

Amazon Ring Flying Camera for Home Surveillance

The smart home security division Ring which is owned by Amazon now revealed a drone with a camera, which activates as soon as its sensors detect any potential disturbance in the home. The drone is designed to get activated only when the residents of the house are out, is limited to one floor of a building, and works only indoors.

When Amazon’s chief executive, Jeff Bezos, promised in 2013 that drones would soon be flying everywhere delivering packages, a miniature camera whirring through homes and recording video was probably not what people envisioned.

In 2013, the CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos promised that drones will be everywhere for delivering packages but the idea of a flying camera drone for home surveillance wasn't revealed. On Thursday, September 24, the Ring division introduced the Ring Always Home Cam which will cost $249. It is a small drone that flies in the house for security purposes and at launch, it will be only available in the U.S

The Amazon drone camera was announced at the annual hardware event of Amazon which included other releases like new Echo products, Alexa updates, and more. Amazon assures that this device is built while keeping privacy in mind. It will only record when flying around the house and it's made to be loud so residents can know when it's nearby. Unless activated, it stays on its dock with its camera deactivated.

This Ring drone has a couple of privacy features, one of which is the sound it makes. Rotors or fans are used by the Drones for its propulsion which is why they make a lot of noise. It will be very easy to know when the drone is nearby, whether it's flying towards someone entering the house, or towards someone who is already in the house.

Ring, the Amazon-owned home security business, has introduced a flying camera.



