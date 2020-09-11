How To Get Vi SIM Card? Details About Buying Plans, Offers And More

Vodafone Idea joint association is now called as Vi and it has come up with a redesigned official website, logo and much more. While entering into the new journey, Vi offers new customers with an easy interface to buy Prepaid and Postpaid Vi SIM cards online during this time of the pandemic. This is the reason why many people are searching about "how to get Vi SIM card?" and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

How to get Vi SIM card?

If you are wishing to get the new Vi Sim cards for yourself, then you are going to find it quite intriguing to know that the organisation has made it much easier for all the users to buy new cards. The organisation is also providing contactless delivery services for all the buyers with a free subscription to Vi Movies & TV and Zee5.

Buy Vi SIM card online

To buy Vi SIM card online, go to MyVi.in

As soon as the site loads, scroll down and you will find the option to 'Buy Prepaid Sim Card' and 'Buy Vi Postpaid Sim card'

Now you will find the range of Prepaid or Postpaid offers, as per your selection.

Choose your favourite Vi plan from the options and you will be asked to provide some personal details.

Fill the personal details such as Full Name, Email Id, mobile number and Pin code.

You will be asked to choose between "buy a new connection," "upgrade to postpaid" and "port my number (mnp)"

Click on "Buy a new connection"

Now, you will be provided with several phone number options, choose your favourite amongst them or you can even opt for Vi premium phone numbers.

Then, you will have to provide "Sim Delivery Details" in which you have to enter the address where you want the Sim card to be delivered.

You can also choose any delivery date as per your choice.

To complete the buying process, click on "Confirm Order Using OTP" and then move forward by typing the OTP and completing the payment process.

Prepaid Vi plans to know while buying the Sim card

647 pack - 1.5GB / day data, Unlimited Local & STD Calls with National Roaming, Free Local & STD SMS, 84 days validity and Free Home delivery

- 1.5GB / day data, Unlimited Local & STD Calls with National Roaming, Free Local & STD SMS, 84 days validity and Free Home delivery 297pack - 1.5GB / day data, Unlimited Local & STD Calls with National Roaming, Free Local & STD SMS, 28 days validity and Free Home delivery

All Images ~ MyVi.in

