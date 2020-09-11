IPhone 12 Leaks: Apple May Push IPhone 12 Pro Launch Date Further; Know Details

iPhone 12 smartphones are making a lot of news for the past few months. The leakers and predictors have revealed several specifications, developments and major things related to Apple's upcoming releases. However, a recent report by MacRumours mentions about iPhone 12 Pro release date getting pushed back further. If you have been waiting for iPhone 12 Pro release date, then do not worry, here is everything about it.

Also Read | iPhone 12 Pro Max Features Leaked! Camera Will Feature LiDAR Scanner

iPhone 12 may get pushed back further

As per the report, and iPhone leaks by Jon Prosser, Apple Inc is planning to delay the launch date of iPhone Pro models. This decision is reportedly said to be taken to provide users with a 120Hz display. Ross Young, a display analyst, mentioned about this by saying that the iPhone 12 Pro is having display issues at the last stage of testing because of the unavailability of 120Hz display. This is the major reason why iPhone 12 leaks are suggesting that Apple might delay the iPhone 12 Pro launch date until the required 120Hz display gets shipped.

Also Read | iPhone 12 leaks reveal Apple’s surprise hardware upgrade, know details

However, Apple is going to keep a virtual event to announce major things. Nevertheless, the rumours about the event suggest that the American company might only unveil new Apple Watch and iPad models. As per the confirmation by Apple's CFO, Luca Maestri during an earnings call, the new iPhone would be delayed further. He also mentioned that most of the iPhones have been launched in the month of September, but due to certain reasons, the American company is postponing the launch for a few weeks.

Also Read | Apple's iPhone 12 launch virtual event to be announced this week?

Apart from all this, the iPhone 12 is said to be released in the market with 5G support. But, according to a recent report by Forbes, iPhone 12 smartphones may have a slower 5G interface and only the iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone by Apple will support the faster 5G interface. As per the report, iPhone 12 lower-end smartphones will have a more common 5G service whereas the high-end member of the iPhone family, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will support a millimetre-wave 5G.

Also Read | Apple's iPhone 12 to have 'slow' 5G for all the users, but why? Know details