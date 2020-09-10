Last Updated:

Moto G9 Plus Processor Revealed! Details About Specs, Price And More

Moto G9 Plus missing pieces are finally coming out. Here is everything you need to know about Moto G9 Plus price, specs & more. Read more here.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
moto g9 plus

In recent times, the users got to know some of the interesting facts about the upcoming Motorola smartphone called the Moto G9 Plus. However, they were not aware of some key specifications like the processor, graphics, and more. But, the latest reports by Price Baba reveals everything Moto fans were waiting for. If you wanted to know more about Moto G9 Plus specifications, price, and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Moto G9 Plus leaked Specifications (Rumoured): 

Just a few days back, we got to know many Moto G9 Plus specifications through the listing mentioned on the e-commerce website, Orange.sk. The listing the phone is laced with several unique features like Android 10 OS, 5000 mAh battery and much more. This was first noted by a Twitter user, Roland Quandt. Now, Price Baba found out a Google Play Console listing of a phone named ‘Moto G(9) Plus', and it revealed further details about the upcoming smartphone. Below is the complete list of all the leaked details about Moto G9 Plus until now.

  • RAM: 4 GB RAM
  • Operating System: Android v10
  • Processor: Snapdragon 730 SoC
  • Graphics: Adreno 618 GPU
  • Rear Camera: Quad Rear Camera Setup with 64 MP main camera (MPix camera)
  • Front Camera: Unknown
  • Resolution: 2400 x 1080
  • Battery: 5000 mAh 
  • Display: 6.81-inch display
  • Screen: Hole-punch notch
  • SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available
  • Colours: Blue (Only one colour mentioned in the site)
  • Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Internal Memory: 128 GB
  • Expandable Memory: Unknown

Moto G9 Plus Price

As per the promotion page on Orange.sk, the Moto G9 Plus price is revealed to be € 235 that is approximately INR 20,419. On the other hand, the recently announced Moto G9 Play with 6.5-inch display costs € 169.99. The Moto G9 Plus comes with a 6.81-inch display with a Hole-punch notch screen and 4 MPix Main Camera.

Moto G9 Plus release date

Moto G9 Plus release date is not announced officially yet. However, looking at the promotion page on the e-commerce website and so many leaks coming out, fans are expecting that the launch is not so far away and buyers can expect Motorola to launch this smartphone soon.

Image/ Promo Image ~ Orange.sk/ Motorola

First Published:
