Amazon Great Indian Festival Spin And Win Quiz Answer For October 9

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Great Indian Festival Spin and Win quiz where users can answer a simple question for a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Spin and Win quiz for October 9, 2020, is live now, and the winners will be eligible to win a number of exciting prizes ranging from a Canon DSLR Camera, Tom Ford Sunglasses, Naturehike Tent, Amazon Pay balance of Rs. 20,000 or Rs 100. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Guess What quiz.

Also Read | Amazon Ring Home Surveillance Drone Announced; Know All About The Drone

Amazon Spin and Win quiz details

Amazon Spin and Win Prize: Canon DSLR Camera, Tom Ford Sunglasses, Naturehike Tent, Amazon Pay balance of Rs. 20,000 or Rs 100.

Canon DSLR Camera, Tom Ford Sunglasses, Naturehike Tent, Amazon Pay balance of Rs. 20,000 or Rs 100. Amazon quiz date: October 8, 11:59 PM to October 16, 12:00 PM IST

October 8, 11:59 PM to October 16, 12:00 PM IST Winners list declaration date: To be announced on October 17.

Also Read | Amazon Unveils New Ring Cam To Add An Extra Layer Of Security To Cars

Amazon quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

There are plenty of exciting gifts that participants can win in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Spin and Win contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Also Read | Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz Today: Answers For September 28

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Spin and Win Quiz' banner and hit 'Tap to Spin'. Based on the result, you can proceed to answer a question to enter the lucky draw.

Step 5: You have to answer just one question correctly in the Amazon Spin and Win quiz.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Spin and Win quiz answers - October 9

Question 1. When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Start for Prime customers?

Answer: 16th October

Also Read | Amazon Guess And Win Quiz Answers Oct 7: Win Fossil Smartwatch & OnePlus 8

Image credits: Amazon