Amazon Guess And Win Quiz Answers Oct 16: Win Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Smartwatch

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Guess and Win T20 Cricket Fever Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 16, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide the opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Guess and win exciting prizes.

Today’s Amazon Guess and Win quiz Information

Amazon Guess and Win Quiz Prize: Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run until October 17, 11:59 PM IST.

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

Amazon quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

A brand new Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch will be awarded to the lucky winners in the Amazon Guess and Win Quiz. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Guess and Win quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now, open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account).

Step 3: To enter the Amazon Secret Doors quiz, just click on 'FunZone' from the app menu and tap on the 'Amazon Guess and Win Quiz'

Step 4: Tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer just two questions in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw.

Amazon Guess and Win quiz answers - October 16

Question 1. Indian Premier League was established in 2008?

Answer: True

Question 2. Which team will win the toss today?

Answer: Mumbai

*Note: The second answer is a prediction.

