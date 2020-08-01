Amazon Hisense Be Amazed Quiz: Answer 5 Questions To Win A Hisense 50 Inch 4K Smart TV

The Amazon Hisense Be Amazed Quiz for July 31, 2020 is live. 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win a Hisense 50 Inch 4K Smart TV. Check out the questions and Amazon quiz answers for the Amazon quiz today to bag the Hisense 50 Inch 4K Smart TV.

Amazon Quiz Today Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Hisense 50 Inch 4K Smart TV

Amazon Quiz Date: July 31 2020- August 20, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 12:00:01 a.m.- 11:59:59 p.m. (IST)

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Hisense 50 Inch 4K Smart TV that will be awarded to 10 lucky winners in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Hisense Be Amazed Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer all the questions correctly in order to be eligible to win a Hisense 50 Inch 4K Smart TV.



Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Today’s Amazon Hisense Be Amazed Quiz

Amazon Hisense quiz answers:

Question 1. As shown in the video, Hisense operates in more than ___ countries.

Answer 1. 160

Question 2. Hisense has ___ manufacturing bases globally (Hint: The question is based on the video)

Answer 2. 14

Question 3. Hisense is a leading TV brand in ___. (Hint: Watch the video to find the answer)

Answer 3. Australia, USA, Japan, South Africa and Mexico.

Question 4. Hisense has been associated with major sporting events such as _____. (Hint: Watch the video to find the answer)

Answer 4. FIFA World Cup, EUFA Euro Championship, Formula 1 and Australian Open.

Question 5. Hisense has 18 R&D centers globally. True or False?

Answer 5. TRUE

