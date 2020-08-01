Amazon Hisense Be Amazed Quiz: Answer 5 Questions To Win A Hisense 50 Inch 4K Smart TV

The Amazon Hisense Be Amazed Quiz for July 31, 2020 is live. 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win a Hisense 50 Inch 4K Smart TV. Check out the questions and Amazon quiz answers for the Amazon quiz today to bag the Hisense 50 Inch 4K Smart TV.
There is a Hisense 50 Inch 4K Smart TV that will be awarded to 10 lucky winners in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. As shown in the video, Hisense operates in more than ___ countries.
Question 2. Hisense has ___ manufacturing bases globally (Hint: The question is based on the video)
Question 3. Hisense is a leading TV brand in ___. (Hint: Watch the video to find the answer)
Question 4. Hisense has been associated with major sporting events such as _____. (Hint: Watch the video to find the answer)
Question 5. Hisense has 18 R&D centers globally. True or False?