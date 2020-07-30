Amazon Quiz Answers For Amazon Pay Day Quiz For July 30, Win Rs 50,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Pay Quiz for July 30, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 50,000 (as Amazon Pay balance). Amazon Pay quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Pay quiz to stand a chance to win Rs 50,000.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 50,000 as Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Quiz Date: July 30 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced by August 9, 2020.

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a chance of winning Rs 50,000 as Amazon Pay Balance by answering all 5 questions correctly. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon pay quiz answers

Which of the following recharge or bills can be paid using Alexa?

DTH Recharge

Electricity bill

Postpaid, Landline and Broadband bill

All of the above

Answer: All of the above

Which of the following can be done via Amazon Pay UPI?

Send money to anyone directly to their bank account

Scan any UPI QR code and Pay at nearby shops

Pay on online apps and websites which accepts UPI Payments

All of the above

Answer: All of the above

Which of the below options are true for LPG cylinder booking on Amazon?

You can pay for your LPG cylinder online

You can do both booking and payment for LPG cylinder online

You can know the booking amount for your LPG cylinder

All the above

Answer: All of the above

Which of the below Insurance Premiums can be paid at Amazon?

LIC and SBI Life Insurance

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance

Max Life Insurance

All of the above

Answer: All of the above

Which of the following is(are) true about Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card?

5% Reward Points for shopping on Amazon by Prime members

Reward Points credited monthly as Amazon Pay balance

No joining fees or annual fees

All of the above

Answer: All of the above

