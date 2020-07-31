Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 31 2020: Amazon Sony 1000XM3 Headphones Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 31 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Sony 1000XM3 Headphones. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Sony 1000XM3 Headphones.
There is a Sony 1000XM3 Headphones that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. Which team recently clinched their 34th La Liga title by beating Villarreal 2-1?
Answer 1: Real Madrid
Question 2. Which major social media site recently had it's high profile members targeted in a Bitcoin scam hack?
Answer 2: Twitter
Question 3. Which driver recently achieved his 90th pole position in F1?
Answer 3: Lewis Hamilton
Question 4. According to a recent UN report, which country helped over 270 million people move out of poverty in the last 10 years, the highest?
Answer 4: India
Question 5. Which American singer-songwriter is set to headline the virtual EDM fest 'Tomorrowland Around the World'?
Answer 5: Katy Perry