Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 30 2020: Amazon ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 30, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a â‚¹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the â‚¹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is a â‚¹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. Grant Imahara, who passed away recently, was the co-host of which popular science TV show on the Discovery Channel?
Answer 1: MythBusters
Question 2. In a recent Star Sports Survey, MS Dhoni beat Sourav Ganguly by a narrow margin in the poll for which category?
Answer 2: Best Captain
Question 3. 26th July is observed in India , as _____ Vijay Diwas, in commemoration of a famous Indian military triumph.
Answer 3: Kargil
Question 4. In an upcoming movie, based on which scientist is Ethan Hawke playing the title role, with Kyle MacLachlan playing the role of Edison?
Answer 4: Nikola Tesla
Question 5. 38 year old Roshni Nadar is the CEO & Chairperson of which Indian company?
Answer 5: HCL