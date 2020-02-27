Amazon Is Set To Roll-out Its Own Food Delivery Service In India In March

With Uber leaving the Indian food delivery business after surrendering Uber Eats to Zomato, it is Amazon who is looking to enter the market and challenge the heavily backed duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy. The news has come nearly a month after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos visited the country. During the visit, Jeff Bezos made an announcement saying that he is looking to make an investment of over $1 billion in order to help digitise India’s small and medium enterprise sector.

Amazon food delivery service to be offered through Amazon Fresh or Amazon Prime Now

Amazon reportedly has plans to enter the Indian food delivery market in just a few weeks. It is also reported that service launch would be offered as part of Amazon Fresh or Amazon Prime Now and it could happen in March. These apps are Amazon’s on-demand grocery delivery apps, which are available only in a few cities right now.

Amazon food delivery service runs pilot across Bengaluru

During the pre-launch phase, Amazon has been testing out the food delivery service in Bengaluru with a few restaurant partners, a source revealed requesting anonymity as the details of the new venture are kept private. As revealed by company’s executive and restaurant partners, Amazon’s food delivery platform is open only to their own employees as of right now, and the company is running pilots across five areas in Bengaluru, including HSR, Bellandur, Haralur, Marathahalli and Whitefield.

Amazon’s foray into the food delivery business comes at a time when local food giants like Swiggy and Zomato have decided to cut down on discounts while tightening their cost structures.

Amazon has already been in the process of bringing its food delivery business for some time now and was previously set to launch the service during Diwali; however, due to unknown reason, it had to be delayed.

Image credits: Unsplash | Christian Wiediger